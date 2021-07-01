Menu
Patrick Douglas Walker
Lexington, KY - Patrick Douglas Walker, 48, passed away June 17, 2021. Viewing will be held from 1pm until 6pm Thursday, July 1, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Private services will be held Friday, July 2, 2021 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jul. 1, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am a friend with some of the family.I have never met Patrick, however, I feel like I know him because of all the great things that I have heard about him.His legacy will forever live in the lives and hearts of those he touched.
Margie A.Moore
July 4, 2021
Patrick, You will be truly missed. But God has a place for you in his Kingdom. Go in peace
MELODY LEAK
Family
July 4, 2021
Lucas Bertucci
July 1, 2021
My prayers are with the family and friends who were impacted by such a great guy. Truly a friend and brother that we will always remember.
Alvin Marshall
Friend
July 1, 2021
I met Patrick at Hampton University although we were from the same hometown. He was truly a good person when I knew him in school and I was saddened to hear of his passing. Sending my condolences to his family and all who knew and loved him.
Lynette Worley Gore
July 1, 2021
