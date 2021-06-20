Aaron, Paul Edward
November 6, 1961 - June 4, 2021
Mr. Paul Edward Aaron, 59, of Winston-Salem, NC passed away at his home on Friday, June 4, 2021, after a short but courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Wayne County, NC at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base on November 6, 1961, to the late Don Carter Aaron (USAF October 1955 – August 1964) and Rebecca Freeland Aaron. Paul grew up in Beckley, West Virginia. Paul, you were a blessing to your family, friends, and community. God called you home to stand watch by his side and though we are all saddened, we are also at peace knowing you are protecting us from above. You served your country in the US Air Force where you were always willing and eager to help others. Now you are in your heavenly home serving the Lord and reunited with your family who made the journey to heaven ahead of you. In addition to his parents, Paul is preceded in death by his brother, Mark Stephen Aaron (U.S.A.) of East Bend, NC, and surviving wife Sherry Lilly Aaron. He will be missed by his wife, Lori Franklin Aaron of Winston Salem, NC; his son, USAF Technical Sergeant Mark Epson Aaron (Michelle) and granddaughter Lyndsey Aaron, of Spokane, WA; son, Sydney Taylor Aaron of Poland, OH; another proud Eagle Scout Uncle Larry Freeland (Jeanie) of Daniels WV; his cousins: Michell Tocado of Charlotte, NC, Shannon Lilly (Lewis) of Shady Springs, WV, Luke Lilly, Langston Lilly, Gunner Tocado; Uncle Don Freeland (Carey) of Bluffton, SC; special Coast Guardsmen cousins: Seaman Apprentice Nate Freeland of New Orleans, LA, Search and Rescue Seaman Apprentice Samuel (Noah) Freeland USCG Cutter Diligence homeported in Pensacola, FL, and many friends and family both near and far. Paul was an amazing, mechanically inclined man with a propensity to help everyone around him. He never made anyone feel inferior, instead he had patience and an ability to teach and lift those around him up. He had an uncanny ability to spread his knowledge amongst anyone within arm's reach. His love for family and structure was immeasurable. Paul was an Eagle Scout and a very proud veteran of the USAF. He held many careers throughout his life holding positions as a mechanic for both Piedmont Airlines and US Air, owning a landscaping business with his brother, land surveyor, and as a customer service representative at Ace Hardware in Arcadia. Paul knew a lot about everything so people would actively seek him out for guidance. He loved his sports and was a diehard Steelers fan. Paul created so many fond memories with his friends watching and attending ball games. As Boston Red Sox fans, one of Paul and Lori's first dates was at Fenway Park in 2005 and then again to Fenway in 2016 for another date. Paul would want everyone to know that he had no regrets, lived a full life, and was able to check off most everything on his bucket list. His flight crew status days took him around the world in a B-52 coming back often with bruises after many hours and low-level missions. Paul loved his country. He was a good and faithful Airman at both Fairchild AFB near Spokane Washington and Loring AFB in Maine. He was a member of the Strategic Air Command or SAC as well as DFCS (Defensive Fire Control Squad). A celebration of life service with Full Military Honors will be held 12 Noon Sunday, June 27, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel at 3315 Silas Creek Parkway officiated by his uncles Mr. Don Freeland and Mr. Larry Freeland. The family will receive friends 10:45 am to 11:45 am prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 1990 Fordham Drive, Suite 100, Fayetteville, NC 28304, or to the Forsyth Humane Society, 4881 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Rest in peace Sergeant Aaron - we have the watch.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 20, 2021.