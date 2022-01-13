Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Franklin Ashley
FUNERAL HOME
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601
Yadkinville, NC
Ashley, Paul Franklin

April 11, 1994 - January 9, 2022

BOONE - Mr. Paul Franklin Ashley, 27, formerly of Yadkinville, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born April 11, 1994 in Forsyth County to Ted and Paulette Ashley. Paul was an Honors graduate of Starmount High School and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He was currently in the Master's of Accounting Program at Appalachain State University, where he had passed his CPA Exams and was close to graduation with Honors. He was always a smart, academic student in school. Paul loved hiking, walking on the beach, watching movies, and enjoyed watching football or basketball games. Surviving are his beloved parents, Ted and Paulette Ashley, Yadkinville; his brother, James Ashley of Yadkinville; and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Mr. Ashley will be available for public viewing on Friday from 8 AM-12PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. He will lie in-state from 2-3 PM Friday at Mountain View Baptist Church in Hamptonville. His funeral service will then follow at 3 PM at Mountain View Baptist Church by Rev. Terry Long and Rev. Anthony Silvers. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church Building Fund, Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Ashely Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
8:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
5108 US Hwy 601, Yadkinville, NC
Jan
14
Lying in State
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church
Hamptonville, NC
Jan
14
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Mountain View Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gentry Family Funeral Service - Yadkinville.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
23 Entries
I was privileged to have Paul in one of my classes last Spring at Appalachian State University. He was a fine young man and a great student. I want to extend my deepest sympathy and prayers for his family and friends at this time, and hope God will provide comfort in the days ahead.
Tammy Kowalczyk
Teacher
January 20, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. You will be in our prayers in the days ahead and pray that God will grant you peace. All our love. Larry, Peggy and Tonya Hauser
Larry Hauser
Friend
January 16, 2022
Ted and family, I am so sorry to learn of the passing of Paul. I know your hearts are broken. May God bless you and comfort you during this time.
Milton Pinnix
Friend
January 14, 2022
Dear Ted and Family,

We are so sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathies are with you during this difficult time.
Mark’s Used Parts
January 14, 2022
Ashley Family,

Our prayers go out to you and your family. I cherish the childhood memories I made with Paul. I will carry those with me forever.
Andrew and Katlyn Hutchens
Friend
January 14, 2022
I was so sorry to hear this.. I am praying for you guys and if you need anything please let me know I will help in anyway I can sending hugs love and prayers to you
Janet Nicholson
January 14, 2022
Ashley Family,

We are so sorry to hear about your loss. Praying for you at this time. So very sad.
Gregg & Amy Freese
Friend
January 13, 2022
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. May God give you comfort during this difficult time.
Rick and Elaine Styers
Friend
January 13, 2022
Ted and Paulette, I am saddened by the loss of your son.
My prayers are with you during this time.
Andrew Mackie
Neighbor
January 13, 2022
I am saddened to hear of the loss of Adam. I can´t begin to imagine how you all feel. My students as well as their loved ones have a special place in my heart. I pray for God´s loving care to help you through this time of grief.
Kay Kiger
Work
January 13, 2022
Deepest sympathy for your loss
Marjetta Shores
Friend
January 13, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with all the Ashley family. May God surround you all during this difficult time
Tony and Jane Hall
Friend
January 13, 2022
So sorry for your loss but you are in my prayers may God bless you at this time
Cathy Dezern
Family
January 13, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will cherish my memories of spending time with you all. Paul always brightened my day.
My prayers are with you all.
Roxanne Johnson
January 12, 2022
Ted and Paulette I pray that God will give you and your family comfort and peace that surpasses all understanding.
Pam Tulbert
Friend
January 12, 2022
All my prayers sent to you in the days ahead. Paul will be missed. I’m thankful for all of my childhood memories with him.
Lakin Cranfill
Friend
January 12, 2022
Sorry for your loss. Praying for you all.
Nancy Walls
January 12, 2022
So sorry for your loss.
McClamrock family
Jennifer Mcclamrock
Friend
January 12, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Mickey childress
Friend
January 12, 2022
Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Ashley Family! May God’s peace and comfort surround you all!
Sterling & Jill Gilliam
January 12, 2022
I’m very sorry to hear of your loss. Love and prayers for the family and friends.
Bill Johnson
Acquaintance
January 12, 2022
Ted Paulette and James My heart aches for you Keeping you in thought and prayer during this difficult time. Love you all.
Janie Royall
Friend
January 12, 2022
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
January 12, 2022
Showing 1 - 23 of 23 results