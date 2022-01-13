Ashley, Paul Franklin
April 11, 1994 - January 9, 2022
BOONE - Mr. Paul Franklin Ashley, 27, formerly of Yadkinville, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022. He was born April 11, 1994 in Forsyth County to Ted and Paulette Ashley. Paul was an Honors graduate of Starmount High School and the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. He was currently in the Master's of Accounting Program at Appalachain State University, where he had passed his CPA Exams and was close to graduation with Honors. He was always a smart, academic student in school. Paul loved hiking, walking on the beach, watching movies, and enjoyed watching football or basketball games. Surviving are his beloved parents, Ted and Paulette Ashley, Yadkinville; his brother, James Ashley of Yadkinville; and several loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Mr. Ashley will be available for public viewing on Friday from 8 AM-12PM at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Yadkinville. He will lie in-state from 2-3 PM Friday at Mountain View Baptist Church in Hamptonville. His funeral service will then follow at 3 PM at Mountain View Baptist Church by Rev. Terry Long and Rev. Anthony Silvers. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church Building Fund, Mountain View Church Road, Hamptonville, NC 27020. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Ashely Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com
.
Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 13, 2022.