Jones, Paul Dallas
June 26, 1941 - February 24, 2021
Mr. Paul Dallas Jones, Sr. passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 24, 2021. He was born June 26, 1941, in Carroll County, VA to the late Walter Barnett Jones and Omega Geldene Jones. Paul loved watching sports, especially his beloved Carolina Panthers and the New York Yankees. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Gary Davis and several aunts and uncles. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Wanda Jones; two children, Paul Dallas Jones, Jr. (Kim) and Penny Hendrix (Scottie); four grandchildren: Nicholas Jones, Shayla Jones, Angel Culler (Aaron), and Debra Reaves (Eric); four great-grandchildren: Mila, Amaliya, Delilah Culler, and Cohen Reaves; and three sisters: Joan Davis, Patsy Kurilich (Steven), and Barbara Street (Jim). A graveside service will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Crestview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
