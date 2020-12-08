Lagle, Paul Wesley



April 14, 1934 - December 6, 2020



MOCKSVILLE - Mr. Paul Wesley Lagle, 86, formerly of North Main Street, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Trinity Elms Health and Rehab in Clemmons. Mr. Lagle was born on April 14, 1934, in Davie County, to the late Thomas Jefferson and Grace Stroud Lagle.



Mr. Lagle attended Oak Grove United Methodist Church, where he was an active member of the Methodist Men. He retired from Western Electric (AT&T) after 36 years of service. Prior to his decline in health, he was an avid deer hunter and gardener. He enjoyed attending auctions and meeting his buddies for supper. Most importantly, he was a very loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend who will be dearly missed.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bill Lagle and Bob Lagle; and a son-in-law, Kevin Foster.



Survivors include two children, Paula Seaford (Kim) of Advance, and Kim Foster of Advance; four grandchildren, Anna Coe (Bradley) of Advance, Kara Batchelder (Nathan) of Greensboro, Ryan Foster of Advance and Bethany Foster of Advance; four great-grandchildren, Henry and Charlie Coe, David and Callie Batchelder; a special and faithful friend, Iva Nell Dorse of Mocksville; two siblings Jack Lagle and Laura Jane Barnhardt both of Mocksville; and several nieces and nephews.



A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 10, at Oak Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bob Summers officiating.



Friends and family may pay their respects to Mr. Lagle at Eaton Funeral Home on Wednesday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Due to the pandemic, there will be no formal visitation.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Oak Grove United Methodist Church, memo: Methodist Men or memo: Cemetery Fund, 1994 US Hwy 158, Mocksville, NC 27028.



Eaton Funeral Service



325 North Main Street Mocksville, NC 27028



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 8, 2020.