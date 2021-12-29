Mr. Paul Lewis Ledbetter was born on July 27, 1930 in Rutherford County, North Carolina to the late Burgin and Otellia K. Ledbetter. He was educated in the Rutherford County Public School system and went on to obtain his undergraduate degree from Johnson C. Smith University and Master's Degree in School Administration from NC Agriculture & Technical State University. Mr. Ledbetter began his teaching career in Lee County, NC and was an Educator in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Schools, retiring as an Assistant Principal in 1989. Mr. Ledbetter was a member of Goler Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. A member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Mr. Ledbetter departed this life Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Mr. Ledbetter was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Burgin Ledbetter; his sister, Naomi Ledbetter Landrum; and a nephew, Alan P. Landrum. Surviving is a loving daughter, Paulette (Harrison) Stokes; two devoted grandsons, Adrian "AJ" J. Stokes and Alexander "Alex" J. Stokes; great-grandson, Amari; four sisters: Mary L. Dickerson, Martha L. Baskin, both of Spindale, NC, Ruth L. Freeman of Lake Lure, NC, and Esther L. Sanders of Lumberton, NC; special friend, Irene Whisonant; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special appreciation to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care for the exceptional care given to Mr. Ledbetter.
Funeral service will be private. Mr. Ledbetter will be publicly viewed from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC.
I will never forget the invigorating walks with Mr. Ledbetter and the others at Hanes Center. Paul was truly a well-rounded intellect of his era!
Annie Martin
Friend
February 8, 2022
MR LEDBETTER WAS A KIND HEARTED MAN & AND A GREAT EDUCATOR ( MY 8TH GRADE TEACHER AT ATKINS HIGH SCHOOL IN THE BASEMENT )...HE WAS ALSO VERY COOL & CALM & AND A SNAPPY DRESSER, HE WILL SURELY BE MISSED BY ALL OF HIS STUDENTS...RIP
HERBERT W ALLEN
December 30, 2021
Ledbetter Gottlieb family
December 30, 2021
Mr. Ledbetter was so tough on us as our Assistant Principal. It wasn't until later in life that I understood that he was doing that in hopes of shaping the kind of men and women would grow to be. I am forever grateful for the lessons he taught me, both directly and indirectly. May he rest in eternal peace.
Eric Green
School
December 29, 2021
We have you in our hearts and prayers for the tender mercy of Christ to keep you strong as you walk these last steps with your beloved Dad. Our deepest sympathy. You are all precious to both of us. Always Love you, Pat & Ted
Pat & Ted
December 29, 2021
The counselors who worked with Mr. Ledbetter at Glenn High School got together virtually a few days ago, as we have for 32 years. We talked about our friends and colleagues who meant so much to us. Mr. Ledbetter was one of those seasoned educators who guided us and our students. Carolyn Black, Paula Turner, Jim Franklin, Sr. and I send condolences to his family and friends.
Mr. Ledbetter was a kind and competent man, who served as a mentor and role model to students, parents, and colleagues. His legacy lives on in those whose lives he touched.
Jane Suitt
Work
December 29, 2021
Aunt Ester, my deepest condolences on the loss of your brother.