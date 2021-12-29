Ledbetter, Paul L.



July 27, 1930 - December 22, 2021



Mr. Paul Lewis Ledbetter was born on July 27, 1930 in Rutherford County, North Carolina to the late Burgin and Otellia K. Ledbetter. He was educated in the Rutherford County Public School system and went on to obtain his undergraduate degree from Johnson C. Smith University and Master's Degree in School Administration from NC Agriculture & Technical State University. Mr. Ledbetter began his teaching career in Lee County, NC and was an Educator in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Public Schools, retiring as an Assistant Principal in 1989. Mr. Ledbetter was a member of Goler Metropolitan A.M.E. Zion Church. A member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Mr. Ledbetter departed this life Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Mr. Ledbetter was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, John Burgin Ledbetter; his sister, Naomi Ledbetter Landrum; and a nephew, Alan P. Landrum. Surviving is a loving daughter, Paulette (Harrison) Stokes; two devoted grandsons, Adrian "AJ" J. Stokes and Alexander "Alex" J. Stokes; great-grandson, Amari; four sisters: Mary L. Dickerson, Martha L. Baskin, both of Spindale, NC, Ruth L. Freeman of Lake Lure, NC, and Esther L. Sanders of Lumberton, NC; special friend, Irene Whisonant; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Special appreciation to the staff of Trellis Supportive Care for the exceptional care given to Mr. Ledbetter.



Funeral service will be private. Mr. Ledbetter will be publicly viewed from 12:00 PM ~ 5:00 PM on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. Interment Gardens of Memory, Walkertown, NC.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.