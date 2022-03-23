Saxon, Paul
January 4, 1939 - March 20, 2022
Mr. Paul Saxon, 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away at Forsyth Medical Center in the early morning of Sunday, March 20, 2022. Paul was born on January 4, 1939, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Paul Saxon, Jr. and Mary Leona Gelik Saxon. The story of Paul is one of family, education, books, music, and appreciation of the arts. He was fascinated with aviation, having a soft spot for WWII era planes. Under the gruffness of his years, he had a quick wit and good sense of humor. Paul's pursuit of education was relentless. After graduating from Central Catholic High School, he served in the United States Air Force. In 1962 he met and married his wife, Carol, and they went on to have a family of three. Paul put himself through school while working full time and supporting his family, earning an undergraduate degree in Engineering from Western Michigan University. A decade later he graduated from N.C. A&T University with a master's in Engineering. In between those educational pauses, Paul was a family man, an avid reader and all-around fix-it guy. His business travels took him across the U.S., including Hawaii and Puerto Rico, as well as to Spain. He and Carol were able to do some of that traveling together which they both enjoyed. Paul was a creator of traditions, bringing donuts home to the kids after his travels. Friday trips to the corner store for a sweet treat were accompanied with a reminder of "Don't tell your mother." He enjoyed reading to his children and grandchildren. In his later years, he looked forward to attending his favorite ballet, The Nutcracker, with his granddaughter. Paul was a husband, sharing 59 years with Carol. He was a father, an uncle, a brother, and grandpa. He was loved then. He is loved now. He is loved still. Paul is survived by his wife, Carol Vano Saxon; children, Christopher Paul Saxon (Evelyna), Michael Joseph Saxon (Deborah), Mary Beth Saxon Parr (Brian), and Arthur Green; grandchildren, Joshua Parr, Elizabeth Parr, and Cormac Saxon; and his sister, Nancy Jane Saxon. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Rev. Doug Miller officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. A reception will immediately follow the service in the Robert F. Miller Center at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 23, 2022.