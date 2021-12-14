To my friend Paul, you are likely my oldest and dearest friend. We first met in 1959 at Mineral Springs Elementary School. You have been a dear and loyal friend for these past 61 years. During those years we have spent a lot of time together and done lots of things together. I am so very sorry for the pain that Evelyn is going through and I am sorry that our physical time together has come to an end but our times together will always remain with me. Like the song says "I Miss My Friend".

Buddy Russ School December 14, 2021