Secrest, Paul
September 5, 1950 - December 13, 2021
Mr. Paul Edward Secrest, 71, of Dobson, NC, passed away at Village Care of King, Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born in Surry County, September 5, 1950, to the late Harless Edward and Margaret Meadows Secrest. Mr. Secrest was a retired machinist from Westinghouse-Siemens. He was loyal to his country and dedicated 28 years to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve. He will be dearly missed but lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Evelyn Kirkman Secrest; his sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and John Starbuck; a special cousin, Iva Secrest Thompson; special friends and neighbors, Carolyn and J.D. Martin; and his favorite furry friend, Bear. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Anchored in Jesus Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Stone and Rev. Mike Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery with full military rites conducted by the VFW Honor Guard Mt. Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Shepherds House, 227 Rockford St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2021.