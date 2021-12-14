Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Secrest
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
206 West Pine Street,
Mount Airy, NC
Secrest, Paul

September 5, 1950 - December 13, 2021

Mr. Paul Edward Secrest, 71, of Dobson, NC, passed away at Village Care of King, Monday, December 13, 2021. He was born in Surry County, September 5, 1950, to the late Harless Edward and Margaret Meadows Secrest. Mr. Secrest was a retired machinist from Westinghouse-Siemens. He was loyal to his country and dedicated 28 years to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve. He will be dearly missed but lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Evelyn Kirkman Secrest; his sister and brother-in-law, Jeanette and John Starbuck; a special cousin, Iva Secrest Thompson; special friends and neighbors, Carolyn and J.D. Martin; and his favorite furry friend, Bear. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Anchored in Jesus Baptist Church with Rev. Larry Stone and Rev. Mike Martin officiating. Burial will follow at the Church cemetery with full military rites conducted by the VFW Honor Guard Mt. Airy Post 2019 and Pilot Mountain Post 9436. The family will receive friends on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to the Shepherds House, 227 Rockford St., Mt. Airy, NC 27030. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Moody Funeral Home

206 W. Pine St.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Anchored in Jesus Baptist Church
NC
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Anchored in Jesus Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Moody Funeral Service & Crematory - Mt. Airy.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Sympathy to Paul´s family..Went to Mineral Springs with Paul and worked with him at Westinghouse,, he was a good friend.
N . A . Cox
Friend
December 16, 2021
Praying for the family worked with him at Westinghouse
Barbara hayes
Work
December 14, 2021
To my friend Paul, you are likely my oldest and dearest friend. We first met in 1959 at Mineral Springs Elementary School. You have been a dear and loyal friend for these past 61 years. During those years we have spent a lot of time together and done lots of things together. I am so very sorry for the pain that Evelyn is going through and I am sorry that our physical time together has come to an end but our times together will always remain with me. Like the song says "I Miss My Friend".
Buddy Russ
School
December 14, 2021
Evelyn, I am so sorry that you lost Paul. I really enjoyed being around you both and he will always be remembered by me as a good guy. Can´t make the service tomorrow but will be praying for you.
Wanda Baity, Winston-Salem N C
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results