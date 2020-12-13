Stringer, Paul Granville
June 12, 1978 - December 8, 2020
Mr. Paul Granville Stringer, 42, of Winston-Salem, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Paul was born in Forsyth County on June 12, 1978. He is survived by his father, Preston L. Stringer, Sr. (Brenda); his mother, Phyllis F. Dellinger (Gordon); brother, P.J. Stringer (Carol); and sister, Michelle Stringer. Paul was also a favorite and dearly loved uncle to Lela, Shea, Eli, and Hayden. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Paul was a loving son, brother, and uncle and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. God needed another angel and called Paul home. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Stringer. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.