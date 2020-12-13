Menu
Paul Granville Stringer
1978 - 2020
BORN
1978
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Stringer, Paul Granville

June 12, 1978 - December 8, 2020

Mr. Paul Granville Stringer, 42, of Winston-Salem, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. Paul was born in Forsyth County on June 12, 1978. He is survived by his father, Preston L. Stringer, Sr. (Brenda); his mother, Phyllis F. Dellinger (Gordon); brother, P.J. Stringer (Carol); and sister, Michelle Stringer. Paul was also a favorite and dearly loved uncle to Lela, Shea, Eli, and Hayden. The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. Paul was a loving son, brother, and uncle and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. God needed another angel and called Paul home. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel is serving the family of Mr. Stringer. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 13, 2020.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My prayers are with the family during this difficult time. Im praying for your peace at heart and a sound mind.#GodsgotPaulnow!!!!!
Katina Williams
December 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May God grant you His comfort.
Jennifer Middleton
December 13, 2020
we will miss Paul, his sweet smile, it was a joy to see him.our Condolences to the family.
Walmart family (kester mill )
December 13, 2020
