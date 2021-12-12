Welch, Paul Eugene "Gene"



December 15, 1928 - December 9, 2021



Paul Eugene "Gene" Welch went home to our Lord and Savior December 9, 2021. He was born to Paul Jones and Hattie Corns Welch on December 15, 1928. Gene was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Rebah Sheek Welch and by his wonderful grandson, Taylor Eugene Welch. Gene leaves behind a son, Anthony (Debbie) Welch; daughters, Candace Wilmoth (Richard) and Angie Hampton (Jonathan); his grandchildren, Wesley (Kristin) Wilmoth, Joshua Wilmoth, Gabriel McCuthcheon, Courtney (Wes) York and Anna Hampton; great grandchildren, Selene and Wren Wilmoth and Wesley and Wayde York; a sister, Shirley Knott (Fred); sisters-in-law, Kay (Gary), Cathy, Wanda and Betty; brother-in-law, Phil (Debbie) and several nieces and nephews.



Gene served his country for 38 years and was a Korean War Veteran. He started his military career by joining the Navy when he was 17 and was on the USS Los Angeles and was lucky to have spent time stationed in Hawaii. He got to see the world while in the Navy and always loved talking about the places he got to see. He continued his years of service working at the NC Army National Guard and retired as a Chief Warrant Officer 4. After retiring from the service, he worked part-time for A.T. Williams Oil Company. Gene loved to work in his basement with all his tools fixing lawn mowers and other small engines. He always had to stay busy and would help anyone that needed assistance. He loved the summer, sitting in the sun and his favorite thing to do was to fish. He loved God and all his family and always wanted to make sure his family was taken care of. He was the best husband, daddy, and papa in the world. He was one of a kind and will forever be missed.



Gene became a member of Marvin United Methodist Church after marrying Rebah and attended regularly.



We would like to thank the staff at Griswold Family Care and a special thank you to Sande Barton for her wonderful dedication and assistance for Gene over the last year. We would also like to thank the staff at Trellis Supportive Care of WS for taking excellent care of him.



A visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with a graveside Military Service at 2:00 at Vogler Funeral & Cremations at Forsyth Memorial Park, 3815 Yadkinville Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27106



