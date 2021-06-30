Sponsored by Davidson Funeral Home - Winston Salem.
Lee was a good guy we knew years ago when we all were at South Fork Baptist Church. I am so sorry for your loss. God bless & comfort each of you.
Susan Fleming
Friend
July 4, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Katrina. May his memory be a blessing for your family always.
Patty Reilly
Coworker
July 3, 2021
July 3, 2021
Our hearts are hurting for you, Katrina and the boys! Lee was a person that never met a stranger! His gentle caring spirit always shined through! I can't say enough about how awesome Lee was, and he will be greatly missed by everyone! I'm so very sorry for your loss! Love, Sandy and Joe Parker
Sandy and Joe Parker
Friend
July 2, 2021
Katrina, I am so incredibly sorry to hear of your loss. I pray that you and your family have strength during this terrible time.
Amber Redmon
Work
July 2, 2021
Lee and his entire family have always been special to us since we knew him.We went to South Fork Baptist Church with him and his family 20 or so years ago and still he is thought if as being the kindest and sweetest man. Out hearts break for his family. He will always be remembered here.
Gail,Randi and Ben Allred
Friend
July 1, 2021
Lee was such a shining star to everyone he came into contact with, especially our family. He was a best friend to me (as well as Travis). No words can express how much he will be missed. To Katrina, the boys, Nicole and the rest of the extended family, May you feel Gods embrace during this difficult time and be surrounded by peace knowing you have another angel watching over you.
Jason Godlewski
Friend
June 30, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the family. Lee was always such a happy and positive person. I enjoy being around him in school at West Forsyth.
I am so sorry to hear about this loss.
Shannon Frost
School
June 30, 2021
Lee you were one cool kid growing up riding the bus. I hate this for you and your family. I will see ya on the flip side
Max Pardon
School
June 30, 2021
I went to high school with both Travis and Lee and was just heart broken to hear of another tragic loss and life cut short. From the Friday night lights, passing in the breezeway or hanging out on the weekends, Lee always had a smile on his face and was good for a laugh. My heart goes out to his wife, boys, sister and the rest of his family. God bless you.
Rachelle Lilly (Hicks)
Classmate
June 29, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with Katrina, Landon, Gavin and all of Lee's family. If you knew Lee you couldn't help but love him, he was the nicest, funniest guy and would do anything for anyone. He will be missed deeply by all who knew him and loved him.
Amanda Miller
Friend
June 29, 2021
Our sympathy to the family. Raymond and Betty Nifong.