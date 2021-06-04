Burchett, Paula Dixon
May 9, 1954 - May 28, 2021
Mrs. Paula June Dixon Burchett, 67, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord on May 28, 2021. Paula was born on May 9, 1954, to Beatrice June Thompson Dixon and Joseph William Dixon in Norton, VA. With a spirit of humility and compassion, Paula tended to the needs of her family, friends and extended community. She was a woman of uncommon strength who always remained positive. Paula was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Dane Burchett. Surviving are her children, Michelle Nelson (Mike), Shane Burchett (Jessica), Ashley Burchett, and Hunter Burchett; numerous grandchildren; a sister, Stella Badgett; a large, extended family and many loving friends. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Friendly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in West Jefferson with Rev. Jimmy Miller officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
