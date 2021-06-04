Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paula Dixon Burchett
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Burchett, Paula Dixon

May 9, 1954 - May 28, 2021

Mrs. Paula June Dixon Burchett, 67, passed peacefully into the presence of the Lord on May 28, 2021. Paula was born on May 9, 1954, to Beatrice June Thompson Dixon and Joseph William Dixon in Norton, VA. With a spirit of humility and compassion, Paula tended to the needs of her family, friends and extended community. She was a woman of uncommon strength who always remained positive. Paula was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Dane Burchett. Surviving are her children, Michelle Nelson (Mike), Shane Burchett (Jessica), Ashley Burchett, and Hunter Burchett; numerous grandchildren; a sister, Stella Badgett; a large, extended family and many loving friends. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Friendly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in West Jefferson with Rev. Jimmy Miller officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Friendly Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
1189 Buck Mountain Circle Rd., West Jefferson, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.