Alley, Pauline
August 20, 1938 - June 26, 2021
Westfield- Pauline Linis Young Alley, of Westfield, NC passed away Saturday, June 26, 2021.Mrs. Alley was born August 20, 1938, in Stokes County to the late Nora Ella Brown and Roy Cannie Young. She loved crossword puzzles. She was a loving mother and grandmother and loved to spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas Alley. Her sister Frances Kinzer and her brothers Harry Young and James Young.Left to cherish her memory is her daughters: Carol Haywood (Todd) and Joyce Isaacs (Junior); her sister Della Cox; her grandchildren: Jordan Swaim (Jason), Justin Stewart (Charlene), Christina Horne (Jeremy), Lindsey Lewis (Allston) and Trent Isaacs (Ashley); eight great grandchildren, and her fur baby Pookie.The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Slate Funeral Home in King NC. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, June 30,2021 at Crestview Memorial Park in Rural Hall NC, with Rev. Ken Olson and Mr. Joe Brown officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to Trellis Hospice Care at 101 Hospice Lane, Winston Salem, NC 27103.Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Pauline Linis Young Alley, online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
.
Slate Funeral home
132 E Dalton St
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 28, 2021.