Kidd, Pauline (Nocon)
October 5, 1919 - December 28, 2021
Mrs. Pauline Nocon Kidd, age 102, passed peacefully at her home on December 28, 2021, Feast Day of the Holy Innocents. She was born on October 5, 1919 in Penns Grove, NJ to Mary and John Nocon. She married Robert W. Kidd, Jr. and had three beautiful children.
Pauline is survived by her son, John Kidd, Sr. of Carney's Point, NJ and his son John Kidd, Jr. (Holly Rosen) of Tucson, AZ and Eric Kidd of Tubac, AZ; daughter-in-law Janet Kidd of Dover, DE and her son Robert W. Kidd, IV (Beth) of Leesburg, VA; son-in-law Gary Poehling of Winston-Salem, NC and his daughters Kathy Poehling (Tim Peters) of Winston-Salem, NC, Ursula Whalen (Patrick) of Winston-Salem, NC, Eva Marie Restel (Todd) of LaCrosse, WI, and Lizanne Poehling (Carol Hayes) of Winston-Salem, NC. Pauline is preceded in death by her parents, Mary and John Nocon; her brothers, John and Leon Nocon; her son, Robert W. Kidd, III; and her daughter, Sandy Kidd Poehling.
Pauline was affectionately known as "MomMom" to her grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and some of her many friends. She was gracious and quick to laugh and had a great sense of style, wearing 3" heels until her 90s. She readily shared that she lived a blessed life. She played golf into her 80s and was Bobby Kidd's first golf teacher. She was an avid bridge player, including duplicate bridge, and played in 13 bridge clubs until 95. MomMom taught many of her grandchildren and great grandchildren the joy of playing bridge. She was a voracious reader, enjoyed loaning her books, and made recommendations of articles to read in the Wall Street Journal. She loved classic movies and movie night. She was blessed with many friends in New Jersey and North Carolina and appreciated each card, phone call, and visit.
A memorial service will be held at St. Leo's the Great Catholic Church in Winston-Salem, NC at 11 am on Thursday, January 6, 2022. We kindly request all to wear masks in the church and receive COVID-19 vaccine and booster if eligible. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Sandy and Kathy Poehling Chair for Child Health at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, PO Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157, your local library, or charity of choice
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 2, 2022.