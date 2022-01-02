In 1986 my mother Irene Smith was overwhelmed by the loss of her husband and bewildered by grief. It was Mrs. Kidd, who knowingly offered words of encouragement. "Don't worry, Dear. This is the worst of it, but we'll have a lot of fun together. You'll see." And they did, shopping and playing bridge and taking in shows in New York and bus trips with the senior citizens. My mother passed a year ago now, and now Mrs. Kidd is gone. I'll certainly miss picturing her there in Winston Salem with her grands and great grands to whom I express my deepest condolences. She is a real loss. I hope having so many members of your family nearby will be a support at this difficult time.

Jean Smith February 6, 2022