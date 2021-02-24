Nelson, Pauline "Polly" Carter
September 24, 1925 - February 21, 2021
MADISON – Pauline "Polly" Carter Nelson passed from this life on February 21, 2021. She was born in Stokes County, North Carolina on September 24th, 1925 to John W. Carter and Erna Sands Carter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brothers, Rufus Carter and Paul Junior Carter; her sisters, Marie Newman, Ruby Nelson, and Bessie Lawson; her granddaughter, Heather Nelson; great-grandson, Daniel Quist; and son-in-law, Donald Tebbs.
Pauline is survived by her daughter, Alice N. Tebbs; sons, Dwight Nelson (Karen), Steve Nelson (Tracy) and Wesley Nelson (Genny); seven grandchildren, Patricia Shelton (Chad), Austin Nelson (Betty), Adam Nelson, Troy Nelson, Sara Quist (Joe), Ashlie Thompson (TJ), and Bradley Bradshaw; and four great-grandchildren, Olivia Shelton, Austin Nelson, Jr., Riley Thompson, and Jude Quist.
Pauline is also survived by sisters-in-law, Sadie Foust, Fay Gann, Beulah Vernon and Shelby Corum.
Pauline was a devout Christian and member of Oak Grove Baptist Church for over 60 years. She sang in the church choir and sang with the Harmony Quartet for several years. She was also a member of the Oak Grove Relay for Life.
Pauline graduated from Pine Hall High School and attended Montreat College. She was a lifelong resident of Stokes County and was active in Senior Citizens Programs, the Mt. Herman Golden Agers, was a member of the Board of Stokes Advocacy Council, served as President, Secretary, and Chaplin for ACTS at various times, was a volunteer member of Adult Care Homes, and was selected as Outstanding Senior Leader in 1992 and Stokes Home Extension leader of the year for years 2005 and 2007.
She loved to crochet and enjoyed her Tuesday morning crocheting classes with her special group of friends.
She was a beloved mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed.
The funeral service will be conducted at 3 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at Oak Grove Baptist Church with Reverend Randy Roberts officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Pauline will lie in repose from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 25, 2021 and from 9 a.m. until 12 noon on Friday, February 26, 2021 at Colonial Funeral Home in Madison.
Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net
.
Colonial Funeral Home & Chapel, Inc.
127 Ellisboro Road, Madison, NC 27025
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 24, 2021.