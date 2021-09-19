Williams, Pauline "Peaches" Weaks



September 18, 1924 - August 29, 2021



Pauline was the daughter of Rader Weaks and Mamie W. Gwynn, the widow of Julian "Kitty" Williams.



She was born and raised in Winston-Salem, NC. Peaches was a member of the Usher Board at New Jerusalem Baptist where she found Jesus at an early age. She retired from Novant Healthcare.



Peaches was a loving wife and devoted mother, who always opened her home and heart to family and friends.



Surviving are children: Julian A. Williams, Paulette Johnson, Delean Hunter and Orestes R. Williams; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be held at a later date.



Pye funeral home



17600 Plymouth Road, Detroit, MI 48227



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 19, 2021.