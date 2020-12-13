Sessums, Pearl Martin
November 16, 1933 - December 11, 2020
Pearl Martin Sessums passed away early the morning of December 11, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital. Pearl was the last survivor of 13 children in her family. Pearl was predeceased by her parents, Hyman Martin and Nannie Martin, as well as her husband, Hill Sessums. Pearl attended and was very active in her church, New Hope United Methodist, until recently. She loved to travel, was a great cook and enjoyed doing crafts. Pearl's working career was in bookkeeping and accounting. Her last full time position was at Wake Forest University. She is survived by many nieces and nephews and step nieces and nephews. Pearl will be missed by her many friends. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Forsyth Memorial Park with Rev. Mark M. Vickers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, PO Box 110, Bethania, NC 27010 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Online condolences may be made at salemfh.com
.
Salem Funerals & Cremations Reynolda
2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2020.