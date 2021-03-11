Cassada, Peggy Marie French
April 6, 1939 - March 9, 2021
Matthew 11:28 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Mrs. Peggy Marie French Cassada, 81, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer at her home, surrounded by her loving family and sweet long-haired dachshund, Bella. She was born on April 6, 1939 in Ruffin, NC to Bessie McKinney French and Charlie French. Mrs. Cassada graduated from Ruffin High School in Rockingham, NC and earned an Associate's Degree from Forsyth Technical Community College. She was a very active member of Clemmons Moravian Church and a true servant of our Lord. She retired as a procurement specialist from Lucent Technologies. Mrs. Cassada was preceded in death by her brother, Robert French. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Marvin Cassada; a son, Mark Cassada of Hillsborough; a daughter, Julie Slye and husband Jim of Goldsboro; five grandchildren, Nicole Cassada, Ryan Cassada, Natalie Slye, Jenna Slye and Nathanael Slye; one sister, Brenda Strader (Donnie) and four brothers, Wilbur French, Jerry French (Evelyn), Lester French (Anne) and George French all of Ruffin, NC. Due to current restrictions, a Private Memorial Service will be held at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel (Advance, NC) on Saturday, March 13, with Rev. Christopher C. Thore officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church, 3535 Spangenberg Avenue, Clemmons, NC 27012.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.