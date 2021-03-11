Marvin and family; I do not have adequate words to express my thoughts and love that I had for Peggy. Peggy was the sweetest, kindness and friend that anyone could ever have. We were friends at work, several departments, and at Clemmons Moravian Church. We sit beside of each other in Sunday School and near by at work for years. She was a wonderful person, classy lady and always a friend to everyone. Thanks for letting me know earlier and I will always remember Peggy, You and her children and grandchildren since she spoke of her family with love. My prayers are with all of you and I am sure that you have so very many wonderful memories, as I. Also, she was so very good that God is taking wonderful care of her, as she is in Heaven and looking after her family and many friends.

Shirley Salmons March 11, 2021