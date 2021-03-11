Menu
Peggy Marie French Cassada
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Cassada, Peggy Marie French

April 6, 1939 - March 9, 2021

Matthew 11:28 "Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest." Mrs. Peggy Marie French Cassada, 81, of Clemmons, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer at her home, surrounded by her loving family and sweet long-haired dachshund, Bella. She was born on April 6, 1939 in Ruffin, NC to Bessie McKinney French and Charlie French. Mrs. Cassada graduated from Ruffin High School in Rockingham, NC and earned an Associate's Degree from Forsyth Technical Community College. She was a very active member of Clemmons Moravian Church and a true servant of our Lord. She retired as a procurement specialist from Lucent Technologies. Mrs. Cassada was preceded in death by her brother, Robert French. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Marvin Cassada; a son, Mark Cassada of Hillsborough; a daughter, Julie Slye and husband Jim of Goldsboro; five grandchildren, Nicole Cassada, Ryan Cassada, Natalie Slye, Jenna Slye and Nathanael Slye; one sister, Brenda Strader (Donnie) and four brothers, Wilbur French, Jerry French (Evelyn), Lester French (Anne) and George French all of Ruffin, NC. Due to current restrictions, a Private Memorial Service will be held at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel (Advance, NC) on Saturday, March 13, with Rev. Christopher C. Thore officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons Moravian Church, 3535 Spangenberg Avenue, Clemmons, NC 27012.

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS

Marvin, Mark and Julie, we are so very sorry to read of Peggy´s death today. We will always hold dear the memories of being neighbors on Crossland Rd. That was a time I will treasure always. Peggy was such a sweet and most gentle person and we will always cherish her memory. Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Love, Jim & Wanda Russell
Jim & Wanda Russell
March 13, 2021
Julie, I am sorry for your loss. Please know that you and your family remain in my prayers. [email protected]
Ramona Routh Spencer
March 12, 2021
Dear Marvin, our thoughts are with you at this very sad time.
Kitsy and Gary Smith
March 12, 2021
Marvin and family; I do not have adequate words to express my thoughts and love that I had for Peggy. Peggy was the sweetest, kindness and friend that anyone could ever have. We were friends at work, several departments, and at Clemmons Moravian Church. We sit beside of each other in Sunday School and near by at work for years. She was a wonderful person, classy lady and always a friend to everyone. Thanks for letting me know earlier and I will always remember Peggy, You and her children and grandchildren since she spoke of her family with love. My prayers are with all of you and I am sure that you have so very many wonderful memories, as I. Also, she was so very good that God is taking wonderful care of her, as she is in Heaven and looking after her family and many friends.
Shirley Salmons
March 11, 2021
Marvin, I´m very sorry to hear of Peggy's passing. You and your family are in our prayers.
Duane long
March 11, 2021
