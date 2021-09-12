Day, Peggy Hartley
December 8, 1934 - September 7, 2021
Mrs. Peggy Hartley Day, 86, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, passed into the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior on September 7th. Peggy is survived by her children, Garry Day (Anne) of Clemmons, Jennifer Day Walston (John) of Indian Trail, NC., four grandsons, Patrick Day (Ashley), Thomas Day (Carla), John Walston, and James Walston, three step-grandchildren (Jessie, Emily, and Ben Connor), two great grandchildren, brother Ray Hartley (Martha) and sister-in-law Judy Hartley.
Peggy was born in Winston-Salem, NC. She attended James A. Gray High School, where she met her beloved husband, James. She was a retiree of Western Electric/AT&T/Lucent/Nokia. She was an active member of Trinity Moravian Church.
In retirement, she and James enjoyed traveling, RVing, playing bridge, western square-dancing, the beach and storytelling.
Peggy was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, James C. Day, Jr, her parents, Ray Farrington Hartley and Alma Hutchins Hartley and brother, Frank Richard Hartley.
There will be a private graveside service at Salem Moravian God's Acre. with Rev. John P Jackman officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Moravian Church, 220 E. Sprague Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Salem Funeral & Cremation Service
120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 12, 2021.