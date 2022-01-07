Menu
Peggy L. Dulin
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave
Winston Salem, NC
Dulin, Peggy L.

November 22, 1945 - December 27, 2021

Ms. Peggy L. Dulin was born November 22, 1945, in Stuart, Virginia to the late Charlie B. Dulin, Sr. and Mary Louise Houchins Dulin. Ms. Dulin passed away on December 27, 2021, at Novant Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury, NC after a sudden illness. Peggy graduated from Paisley High School in 1964. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1969, from Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, NC and completed graduate work in Education in 1971 at Montclair State University in Upper Montclair, New Jersey. She was certified to teach in the State of North Carolina and the State of New Jersey. She had a distinguished career with the New Brunswick, NJ School District, where she held several positions over the years. Peggy was baptized into Christ at the age of 11. She remained faithful and was a member of the North Patterson Avenue Church of Christ in Winston-Salem, NC. Ms. Dulin was preceded in death by her father, Charlie B. Dulin, Sr., mother, Mary Louise Houchins Dulin, and brother Charlie B. Dulin, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn (John) McLaughlin of Salisbury, NC; niece, Lori (Jimmy) Howell, Greensboro, NC; nephew, John (Candace) McLaughlin, III, Valley Village, CA; niece, Dominique Marshall, Chicago, IL; great nieces, Aires McLaughlin and Che McLaughlin; great nephew, Rocco McLaughlin; a host of cousins and friends; a special adoptive family, Horace, Connie, and Horace Jr., Ballard; and special friends, James Camp and Rachel Covington-Banks.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Redland Church of Christ. Mask will be required for attendance and livestreamed for those who will be unable to attend: https://youtu.be/Xa9_yZu6WpI. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Dulin will be publicly viewed Friday, January 7, 2022 from 12 PM-5 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Micha James, the staff of the Elizabeth & Tab Williams Adult Daycare Center, and At Home Eldercare (Lisa McDale and Barbara Gateau) for the love and care that was given to Peggy over the last year.

Clark S. Brown & Son Funeral Home

727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
7
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
727 N Patterson Ave, Winston Salem, NC
Jan
8
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Redland Church of Christ
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Clark S Brown & Sons Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending sincere condolences in memory of a dear friend Peggy. With much love and prayers Terri and Carl.
Theresa G. Wade
Friend
January 8, 2022
Peggy will be missed, I often think of the good times we use to have together when daddy was preaching in winston-Salem. Peace to you and your family... Muriel
Juanita Cowan Burgess
Other
January 8, 2022
I hope the support around you will bring comfort through memories and. Heartfelt prayers. The testimony for Christ that Peggy Dulin has left behind will continue to be a blessing to you and family. God´s love will surely give you peace.
The Fred Evans Family
Friend
January 8, 2022
We will miss you dearly Peggy we love you I will be praying for you and your family may God bless your family love the weather´s family
Walter,Carol Weathers
Friend
January 8, 2022
I will always remember Ms. Peggy. She always would say she loved the old school music I played in the salon. Such a sweet person . She always had a kind word to say and would always bring me a treat. Rest in peace my sweet friend and client. I will miss you.
Sandra knox
Friend
January 8, 2022
Heaven gained an angel. In HIS Love. Joyce Hylton Taylor
Joyce Hylton Taylor
Friend
January 7, 2022
Peggy held a very special place in our hearts. We will always see her sweet smile and love her always. She was a very kind and had a special soul. RIP Peggy and we will see you in the bright star. Love and Prayers to all her family and friends and special hugs. Roger and Pam
Roger and Pam Pinnix
Friend
January 7, 2022
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Margie Israel Ukpabi & Family
Friend
January 7, 2022
I´m sending my deepest condolences to my family in memory of a wonderful person. Stay strong and lean on the Lord for he knows what is best. God is still good in the midst of a storm. Faith has always carried us through so be encouraged. I will continue to keep you in prayer.
Williemae Dawson and family
Family
January 7, 2022
My namesake Peggy, I will miss seeing you at the shop. I know you are in a better place, a building not made by man. Rest well in paradise until we meet again. Yours In Christ Rev. Peggy R. Hudson
Peggy Ramsue Hudson
January 7, 2022
Most heart felt sympathy. Blessings and peace
James Edwards
Family
January 7, 2022
