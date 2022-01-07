Dulin, Peggy L.
November 22, 1945 - December 27, 2021
Ms. Peggy L. Dulin was born November 22, 1945, in Stuart, Virginia to the late Charlie B. Dulin, Sr. and Mary Louise Houchins Dulin. Ms. Dulin passed away on December 27, 2021, at Novant Rowan Medical Center, Salisbury, NC after a sudden illness. Peggy graduated from Paisley High School in 1964. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration in 1969, from Winston-Salem State University in Winston-Salem, NC and completed graduate work in Education in 1971 at Montclair State University in Upper Montclair, New Jersey. She was certified to teach in the State of North Carolina and the State of New Jersey. She had a distinguished career with the New Brunswick, NJ School District, where she held several positions over the years. Peggy was baptized into Christ at the age of 11. She remained faithful and was a member of the North Patterson Avenue Church of Christ in Winston-Salem, NC. Ms. Dulin was preceded in death by her father, Charlie B. Dulin, Sr., mother, Mary Louise Houchins Dulin, and brother Charlie B. Dulin, Jr. She is survived by her sister, Carolyn (John) McLaughlin of Salisbury, NC; niece, Lori (Jimmy) Howell, Greensboro, NC; nephew, John (Candace) McLaughlin, III, Valley Village, CA; niece, Dominique Marshall, Chicago, IL; great nieces, Aires McLaughlin and Che McLaughlin; great nephew, Rocco McLaughlin; a host of cousins and friends; a special adoptive family, Horace, Connie, and Horace Jr., Ballard; and special friends, James Camp and Rachel Covington-Banks.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Redland Church of Christ. Mask will be required for attendance and livestreamed for those who will be unable to attend: https://youtu.be/Xa9_yZu6WpI
. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Ms. Dulin will be publicly viewed Friday, January 7, 2022 from 12 PM-5 PM at Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home. The family would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Micha James, the staff of the Elizabeth & Tab Williams Adult Daycare Center, and At Home Eldercare (Lisa McDale and Barbara Gateau) for the love and care that was given to Peggy over the last year.
Clark S. Brown & Son Funeral Home
727 N. Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 7, 2022.