Everhart, Peggy (Peg) Ann Motsinger
February 21, 1935 - December 11, 2020
Mrs. Peggy (Peg) Ann Motsinger Everhart, 85, a resident of Clodfelter Rd., went home to be with the Lord, on Friday, December 11, 2020 at her home. She was born on February 21, 1935 in Davidson County, NC to Raymond Shelton Motsinger and Anna Mae Darr Motsinger. She was a homemaker, loved her Lord and Savior, her family, children, and butterflies.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Virginia Motsinger Clodfelter and her husband Bobby.
On August 27, 1955, she married William (Bill) Lindsay Everhart, who survives of the home; also surviving are her daughters, Sandy Payne and husband Ricky and Lisa Smith and husband Jason, all of Winston-Salem; son, Mark Everhart of Winston-Salem; sister, Sue Fitzgerald and husband Phil of Winston-Salem; and special nieces and nephews.
A private family graveside service will be held at Faith Church Cemetery. Mrs. Everhart will lie in state at the J.C. Green & Sons Funeral Home, 10301 N NC Highway 109, Winston-Salem on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from 8:00 AM – 6:00 PM for members of the community to pay their respects, and the family will be at the funeral home on Saturday from 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM to greet friends. Memorials may be directed to Mountain Valley Hospice, 945 Zephyr Rd., Dobson, NC 27017 or to Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
J.C. Green and Sons
10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 12, 2020.