Yarborough, Pency Mills
May 5, 1928 - December 17, 2021
Pency Mills Yarborough was the oldest of eight children born to the late John Loyd Mills and Rosella Simmons Mills in Mount Airy, North Carolina. She was born on May 5, 1928. She was educated in the public school of Mount Airy. Following high school graduation, she enrolled at Winston-Salem Teachers College (WSSU) where she earned a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. Mrs. Yarborough was married to the late Andrew Lee Yarborough, III and the couple was blessed with the birth of three sons, Andrew Lee Yarborough, IV, Alton K. Yarborough and Anthony Yarborough. The couple was married for over forty years prior to her husband's death in 1990. She was an elementary school special education teacher. And she taught for more than thirty-five years before she retired from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System. Sister Yarborough was a devoted member of Mount Zion Baptist Church where she joined under the pastorate of the late Reverend Dr. R. L. File. She gave faithful service as a member of the Sarah Missionary Group; she taught Sunday school and worked diligently with the R. L. File Scholarship Committee. She was a volunteer with the YMCA and an active participant in the Senior Citizen exercise program at Rupert Bell Recreation Center. And she was a member of the National Women of Achievement. Mrs. Pency Mills Yarborough answered the Lord's call to "come home" for Christmas from Trellis Supportive Care Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina on Friday, December 17, 2021, following a period of illness. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sons, Andrew Lee Yarborough, IV and Alton K. Yarborough; her grandson, Andrew Lee Yarborough, V; two sisters, Billie and Ineal; and a brother, Albert. The unspeakable joy that awaits her in heaven is the hope and promise of those who look forward to a reunion with her in eternity. Included in that number is her son of the home, Anthony Yarborough; her sisters and brothers, Trudah Harden, Charlie Mills, Tylone Mills and Mary Katherine Mills Lucas; many nieces, nephews, godchildren, cousins, extended family members and friends. A viewing will be held from 1:00pm until 5:00pm Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 12:00noon Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. The family visitation will be held from 11:30am until 12:00noon on Thursday at the Church. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 22, 2021.