Percy Thorne Jr.
Thorne

Clemmons - Mr. Percy Thorne Jr., 78, passed away January 4, 2022. A viewing will be held from 1pm until 5pm Friday, January 14, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. Private funeral services will be held Saturday, January 15, 2022 (RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
14
Viewing
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Russell Funeral Home
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I was a teacher at Springfield Gardens H S when Percy was Principal. We bonded immediately. He was a pro student administrator. He had taught my Pastor at Jefferson HS We worked well together. We last met in June when I organized a dinner with Percy and some former teachers Rest In Peace Percy God bless the Thorne family during these difficult time Love George Bradley
George Bradley
Work
February 4, 2022
My condolences to the family of Mr. Thorne. He was truly one of the finest gentlemen I have had the pleasure of knowing.
Keith J Nelson
January 14, 2022
