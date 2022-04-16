Menu
Perry Eugene Williams
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 18 2022
7:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kernersville Chapel
Williams, Perry Eugene

August 1, 1968 - April 14, 2022

Kernersville – Mr. Perry Eugene Williams, 53, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born on August 1, 1968, in Guilford County. Perry was very hardworking. He was a Commercial Plans Examiner with the City of Winston-Salem, retiring in August 2021. Perry was always the coworker that people asked questions and advice from. His kids even threw him a "Legend" themed retirement party. Perry loved sports and was a huge Washington Redskins fan. He was a craftsman and loved to build things, especially furniture for his family. Family was very important to him. While Perry loved being a dad, "Paw-Paw" was the title that he most cherished. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who will be so missed by those who knew and loved him.

Perry was preceded in death by his daughter, Laura Renee Williams.

Left to cherish his memory are his high school sweetheart and wife of 37 years, Carole Williams; three children, Perry "P.J." Eugene Williams, Jr., Courtney Holderfield (husband, Todd), and Rebecca Morton (husband, Danny); and two grandchildren, Marleigh and Presleigh Holderfield.

A funeral service for Perry will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, April 18, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Bucky Frye officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 7:00 pm until 9:00 pm on Monday at the funeral home. In addition to flowers, the family kindly asks for friends to bring cereal boxes for Perry's granddaughters, as they are trying to collect 1000 boxes for the homeless. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
