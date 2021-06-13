Beckage, Peter



September 26, 1933 - June 9, 2021



Pete Beckage, 87, passed away June 9, 2021. He was born in Freemansburg, PA, to Peter and Anna Kaleycik Beckage. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for over 40 years at Bethlehem Steel Corp., Freight Car Division in Johnstown, PA. He was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church and served in the Knights of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 54 years, Mary Sue Casey, and sisters Anna Walkiewicz and Mary Ann Flood. He is survived by children Kathy Thomas and husband Joram of Clemmons, NC, and Peter John Beckage and wife Sue of Austin, TX; grandchildren Sean Thomas of Clemmons, NC, and Kelly Wittorp and husband Michael of Wilmington, NC; and nephew Philip Flood, Jr. and wife Sheree of Schertz, TX and son Brendan Flood and wife Erica of San Antonio, TX. The family will receive friends at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 6:30pm to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the church. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.



Frank Vogler & Sons



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 13, 2021.