Pete Beckage, 87, passed away June 9, 2021. He was born in Freemansburg, PA, to Peter and Anna Kaleycik Beckage. He served in the U.S. Army and worked for over 40 years at Bethlehem Steel Corp., Freight Car Division in Johnstown, PA. He was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church and served in the Knights of Columbus. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 54 years, Mary Sue Casey, and sisters Anna Walkiewicz and Mary Ann Flood. He is survived by children Kathy Thomas and husband Joram of Clemmons, NC, and Peter John Beckage and wife Sue of Austin, TX; grandchildren Sean Thomas of Clemmons, NC, and Kelly Wittorp and husband Michael of Wilmington, NC; and nephew Philip Flood, Jr. and wife Sheree of Schertz, TX and son Brendan Flood and wife Erica of San Antonio, TX. The family will receive friends at Holy Family Catholic Church on Thursday, June 17, 2021 from 6:30pm to 8pm. A Funeral Mass will be held at 2pm on Friday, June 18, 2021 at the church. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 13, 2021.
I am saddened to read of Pete's passing. His was the first Christmas card we received last year and he was happy and well. I still walk in our old neighborhood and think fondly of Pete and Mary Sue. What a blessing to have him in your lives for many wonderful years. God bless you Kathy, Joram, Sean, Kelly and Peter. With prayers and sympathy to you and all the family.
Elizabeth Wall
June 16, 2021
I´m so sad that we no longer have Pete in our lives. I saw him whenever I went to daily mass and he was always smiling! He´ll be missed by all those who knew him... he´s resting at peace with God and Mary Sue!!!
Ellen Tommasi
June 13, 2021
Kathy, Joram & family, sorry to hear of your dad's passing. Sending thoughts & prayers at this difficult time.