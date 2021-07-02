Menu
Peter Preston Page
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street
Winston-Salem, NC
Page, Peter Preston

December 10, 1953 - June 30, 2021

Peter Preston Page, 67, of Mt. Airy, entered the more immediate presence of our Savior on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born December 10, 1953 in Forsyth County to the late Harold Douglas Page, Sr. and Marie Jarvis Page. Friends and co-workers continue to speak of Pete's gentle nature and smile. He also had a great love for infants and children.

Pete is survived by his wife, Marletta Rozell Page; daughter, Della Page Box and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Adaline and Austin, and Jeff's four beautiful children; brother, Harold D. Page, Jr. (Beverly); sisters, Janet Fulton, India Chitty, and Becky Lanier (Ronnie); sister-in-law, Martha Rozell; and numerous treasured nieces and nephews. He is also survived by very special friends, Mariann and Mack Andrews.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral & Cremation Service, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association, 161 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60601 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
3
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
120 South Main Street, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Downtown
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of growing up with Pete. He was just like a brother to me. His whole family treated me like family. There are no better people than the Page's. He will be sorely missed by all that new him.
Chris Tesh
Friend
July 3, 2021
I enjoyed working with Pete. He was a hard working, a true professional and all around good guy. It was an honor to call him a friend. I know he will be missed and prayers for the family during the difficult days ahead
Fred Worley
Friend
July 2, 2021
So sorry to hear of Pete's death. Worked with him at Greenville Fire and Rescue, Greenville. Texas.
David McNabb
Work
July 2, 2021
