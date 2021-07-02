Page, Peter Preston
December 10, 1953 - June 30, 2021
Peter Preston Page, 67, of Mt. Airy, entered the more immediate presence of our Savior on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. He was born December 10, 1953 in Forsyth County to the late Harold Douglas Page, Sr. and Marie Jarvis Page. Friends and co-workers continue to speak of Pete's gentle nature and smile. He also had a great love for infants and children.
Pete is survived by his wife, Marletta Rozell Page; daughter, Della Page Box and husband, Jeff; grandchildren, Adaline and Austin, and Jeff's four beautiful children; brother, Harold D. Page, Jr. (Beverly); sisters, Janet Fulton, India Chitty, and Becky Lanier (Ronnie); sister-in-law, Martha Rozell; and numerous treasured nieces and nephews. He is also survived by very special friends, Mariann and Mack Andrews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Salem Funeral & Cremation Service, 120 S. Main St., Winston-Salem. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Muscular Dystrophy Association
, 161 N. Clark, Chicago, IL 60601 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2021.