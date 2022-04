Beauchamp



Mocksville - Mr. Philip "Tony" Beauchamp, 57, passed away Mon., Dec. 27, 2021. Graveside service is at 2 p.m. Thurs., Dec. 30 at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons. Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Wed., Dec. 29 at Eaton Funeral Home.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.