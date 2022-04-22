Jones, Philip Nolen
March 13, 1944 - April 19, 2022
Mr. Philip Nolen Jones, 78, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 13, 1944 in Forsyth County, NC to Colleen Lucy Weavil Coffey, who preceded him in death.
He was a US Navy veteran, having served 4 years from 1965-1969 during the Vietnam conflict aboard the USS Navasota. He retired in 2001 from Westinghouse Turbine Components Plant beginning work before the plant was completed in Rural Hall, NC. He was a former member of the Midway Lions Club. He was an active member of Bethany United Church of Christ, serving in various roles throughout his life. He enjoyed farming, the outdoors, camping, and doing puzzles. He particularly loved his family, especially to watch his grandchildren's activities, such as karate, band, football, basketball, and their other accomplishments.
On October 12, 1969, he married Brenda Kaye Johnson, who survives of the home; also surviving in addition to his beloved wife of 52 years are his two daughters, Deborah Leigh Sorenson (Michael) and Sherry Lynne Jones and his two grandchildren, Jessica Marie Sorenson and Conner Michael Sorenson.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Bethany United Church of Christ with Rev. Ted Wilkerson and Rev. Dr. Charles Yarborough officiating with full military rites provided by the US Navy Honor Guard and the Davidson County Veterans Honor Guard. The family will greet friends immediately following the graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Bethany UCC or Hospice of Davidson County. The family would like to thank Hospice of Davidson County for their quick response, especially Kendall, Valli, and Kim. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com
