Philip Edgar Parker
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Parker, Philip Edgar (Phil)

February 27, 1950 - May 28, 2021

King – Philip Edgar Parker (Phil), 71, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. Phil was born February 27, 1950, in Forsyth County to the late William Edgar Parker and Peggy Sue Yokeley Parker.

Phil was a member of First Baptist Church of King and retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with thirty-five years of service. He had a passion for horses and sports; he enjoyed coaching basketball and baseball for numerous years. He loved spending time and spoiling his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.

Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Amy Gravitt Parker; sons, Matthew Parker (Megan), and his children: Avett and Callyn, Justin Parker (Kristen) and his children: Kaitlyn, Makenzie, and Allie, Shane (Ann) and his children: Ava, Addison, and John William. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Amber Parker; a brother, Jerry Parker (Beth); and an aunt, Rita Mosher.

A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, June 4, 2021, at King Memorial Park with Minister Ralph Sproles officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or King Outreach Ministry, 221 Ingram Dr., King, NC 27021.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Philip Edgar Parker (Phil). Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
King Memorial Park
NC
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Chris Gallagher
Friend
June 12, 2021
Sending our deepest sympathies for the loss of your loved one.
Horace and Carol Slate
June 8, 2021
My prayers are with you and the family.
Rhonda Cobb
June 4, 2021
We are very sorry to read of Phil's passing. Really nice guy to work with at RJR.
Ron and Carol Willard
June 4, 2021
My sympathys to the family. I knew Philip as a child. Our families worked in tobacco farms together.
Maria Swaim Reid
Friend
June 3, 2021
Andy and Christy Dease
June 3, 2021
It seems there´s very little anyone can say to help ease the loss of your loved one but know that you and the family are in our thoughts and our prayers. Lean on theLord for strength to get you thru these days ahead. God bless you.
Jack and Vickie Tolley
Friend
June 3, 2021
So many great memories with Phil and Dr Bonfili. Phil was a good friend, a caring individual. We will really miss him. Prayers for Amy and family.
Roger and Phyllis Mackie
June 3, 2021
So sorry to hear of Phil's passing. He was a great guy. Thoughts and prayers to his family.
Robin B Dotson
June 3, 2021
Shane, So sorry to hear about your father. My deepest condolences to you and your family.
Hal Pegram
June 3, 2021
