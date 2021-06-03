Parker, Philip Edgar (Phil)
February 27, 1950 - May 28, 2021
King – Philip Edgar Parker (Phil), 71, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. Phil was born February 27, 1950, in Forsyth County to the late William Edgar Parker and Peggy Sue Yokeley Parker.
Phil was a member of First Baptist Church of King and retired from R. J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with thirty-five years of service. He had a passion for horses and sports; he enjoyed coaching basketball and baseball for numerous years. He loved spending time and spoiling his grandchildren, who were his pride and joy.
Mr. Parker is survived by his wife, Amy Gravitt Parker; sons, Matthew Parker (Megan), and his children: Avett and Callyn, Justin Parker (Kristen) and his children: Kaitlyn, Makenzie, and Allie, Shane (Ann) and his children: Ava, Addison, and John William. He is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Amber Parker; a brother, Jerry Parker (Beth); and an aunt, Rita Mosher.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00PM, Friday, June 4, 2021, at King Memorial Park with Minister Ralph Sproles officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or King Outreach Ministry, 221 Ingram Dr., King, NC 27021.
Slate Funeral Home
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2021.