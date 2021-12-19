Wiles, Philip "Phil" Cleatus



September 8, 1962 - December 4, 2021



Philip (Phil) Cleatus Wiles, 59, passed away Saturday, December 4, 2021, in his home in Clemmons, NC. Sadly, he was not surrounded by hookers and monkeys as previously planned.



Phil was born in Hollywood Florida on September 8, 1962. Phil was an exceptionally kind person with unmatched wit and could make anyone laugh. He always found the humor in everything, no matter the situation.



He attended nursing school at Forsyth Technical Community College graduating in 1986. He worked as a registered nurse for 20 years and loved what he did. He was the first male nurse ever to work at the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Baptist Medical Center. He loved helping people and was truly gifted in doing so. He was fiercely intelligent and was not afraid to show it, especially if you made a grammatical error around him. He loved trivia and could tell you the tiniest detail of the most obscure television show, song or movie from decades ago in an instant. He absolutely loved sports and was very athletic. In his teens and twenties, he competed in racquetball and was very successful. He won countless tournaments and was tremendously competitive. He loved the game of golf and savored every moment on the links with friends and family. Phil was a New York Jets fan a since the early '70s. His favorite player of all time was Joe Namath and would spend every football season in head-to-toe Jets attire watching the games. He loved music, especially Rock 'n' Roll. His favorite band was The Beatles and he especially enjoyed John Lennon. He also had an affinity for Guns 'n' Roses, R.E.M., and John Cougar Mellencamp.



He was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2003, but he never let it discourage him. In fact, he may have been the most lighthearted about it. He made every day count and was always up for anything. Perhaps the thing he enjoyed most, was his family. He adored his three grandchildren by which he was referred to as "Avo" and would have spent every second with them if he could have. Regular family get togethers his brother Garl's house was a favorite of his. He could be found joking around with everyone, playing with all the kids, or just having a good time with the family.



Phil was preceded in death by Father, Garl Sr., Mother Maria and Brother Michael. He is survived by his siblings, Garl (Teresa), Karen (Dean), Mark (Taryn), Chris (Melanie), Cindy (Brian). Also, his two children, Benjamin and Emily (Mickey), his three grandchildren Mason, Elias, & Noah and his Step-Mother Carrie Wiles Casey. Finally, his many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Tuesday, December 21 at 6:00 p.m. at Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons NC. The family would like to thank Vogler & Son's Funeral Home and Chaplain Randy Hillman for their outstanding services. The family will receive friends after the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.



Frank Vogler & Sons



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 19, 2021.