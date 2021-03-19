Potts, Phillip S.



Mr. Phillip S. Potts, of Wilmington, NC, passed away January 20, 2021. He was born August 30, 1946 to Catherine S. and Andrew P. Potts. He grew up in Welcome and graduated from North Davidson High School. He went on to graduate from UNC-Charlotte. He was a chef for several years and later sold insurance for a living. He was a veteran of the Navy. He volunteered many years at the local American Legion fish fries. He was an amazing chef, an avid golfer, and keen astronomer but family meant the most to him. He was preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Potts; stepchildren, Julia Lammert (Brent), Leslie Musselwhite, Sheri Chisholm (Brock), Neil H. (Whit) Musselwhite, and five step grandchildren; a brother, A. David Potts and niece, Laura Potts of Atlanta; sister, Andrea (Andi) P. Davis (Ray), nephew Nathan Thompson and niece Caroline Thompson of Atlanta; nephew Derrick Potts (Kristie) of Charleston, SC; and grandnephews and a grandniece. A memorial is planned for the spring.



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 19, 2021.