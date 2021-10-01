Tuttle, Phillip Aubrey
March 18, 1932 - September 24, 2021
Phillip Aubrey Tuttle, 89 of Brookdale at Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC (formerly of Rural Hall, NC), passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1932, in Walnut Cove, NC to Davis L. and Trula Moorefield Tuttle. A lifelong electrician, Phillip traveled all up and down the East Coast of the US for his work. He worked on The Vehicle Assembly Building at Cape Canaveral and the building of Walt Disney World. In between working, he had a love of old classic cars and going to many cruise-ins and shows. Phillip served honorably in the US Army during WWII. He was preceded in death by his parents, Davis L. and Trula Tuttle; sisters, Grace (Tuttle) Mabe, Sara (Tuttle) Gerry and a niece, Carolyn (Mabe) Peddycord. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia Merritt Tuttle; nieces: Irma Mabe Swain (Tim), Donna Mabe Skarzynski (Mike), Judy Gerry Matthews (James) and nephew, Tim Gerry (Ruth). Also surviving are many great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews. Phillip was a member of Pinnacle Methodist Church in Pinnacle, NC. Due to Covid concerns, a graveside service and internment will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Crestview Memorial Park, 6850 University Parkway, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Phillip loved to donate to St Jude Children's Research Hospital
. If you feel moved to do so, the web site is www.stjude.org
. Also, you can make donations in his name to Pinnacle United Methodist Church, PO Box 155, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
