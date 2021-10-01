Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phillip Aubrey Tuttle
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
Tuttle, Phillip Aubrey

March 18, 1932 - September 24, 2021

Phillip Aubrey Tuttle, 89 of Brookdale at Reynolda Rd, Winston-Salem, NC (formerly of Rural Hall, NC), passed away on Friday, September 24, 2021. He was born on March 18, 1932, in Walnut Cove, NC to Davis L. and Trula Moorefield Tuttle. A lifelong electrician, Phillip traveled all up and down the East Coast of the US for his work. He worked on The Vehicle Assembly Building at Cape Canaveral and the building of Walt Disney World. In between working, he had a love of old classic cars and going to many cruise-ins and shows. Phillip served honorably in the US Army during WWII. He was preceded in death by his parents, Davis L. and Trula Tuttle; sisters, Grace (Tuttle) Mabe, Sara (Tuttle) Gerry and a niece, Carolyn (Mabe) Peddycord. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Sylvia Merritt Tuttle; nieces: Irma Mabe Swain (Tim), Donna Mabe Skarzynski (Mike), Judy Gerry Matthews (James) and nephew, Tim Gerry (Ruth). Also surviving are many great, great-great, and great-great-great nieces and nephews. Phillip was a member of Pinnacle Methodist Church in Pinnacle, NC. Due to Covid concerns, a graveside service and internment will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021, at Crestview Memorial Park, 6850 University Parkway, Rural Hall, NC 27045. Phillip loved to donate to St Jude Children's Research Hospital. If you feel moved to do so, the web site is www.stjude.org. Also, you can make donations in his name to Pinnacle United Methodist Church, PO Box 155, Pinnacle, NC 27043. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
4
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Crestview Memorial Park
6850 University Parkway, Rural Hall, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.