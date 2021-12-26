Menu
Phoebe Messick Smith
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
108 East Kinderton Way
Advance, NC
Smith, Phoebe Messick

August 11, 1938 - December 23, 2021

Mrs. Phoebe Messick Smith, 83, of Clemmons, NC passed away at home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was born on August 11, 1938, in Davie County, NC to the late Glenn and Willie Mae Messick. Phoebe loved to bake crispy oat cookies, pound cakes and pies and give to all her friends in the community. She was known as the Cookie Lady! Phoebe also loved listening to Bluegrass Music at The Farmington Community Center and at Bojangles. Phoebe owned a house cleaning business and had many clients, as well as friends that loved her from many states. She never met a stranger. Phoebe was preceded in death by her husband, Gray Smith, a sister, Patsy Phillips, and a brother Donnie Messick. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Finney (Tony) of South Carolina, two sons; Perry Laird of Mocksville, Terry Laird (Lisa) of Sparta, NC, two grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two sisters; Jean Marler of East Bend, Joann Day of Virginia, and two brothers; Dickie Messick (Fran) of Winston-Salem, Bo Messick (Debbie) of East Bend. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel with Pastor LC Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice or Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com

Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel

108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Hayworth - Miller Kinderton Chapel
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Advance.
So sorry to hear of the passing of Phoebe. She was a special lady and we always shared a hug at Prissy Polly´s BBQ restaurant in Kernersville. She was always so kind to me and showed love in her heart while we played bluegrass music. My condolences to her family and knowing that she will be truly missed. I am so sorry that I am just now learning of her passing. Rest In Peace Phoebe, your work here on earth is done and we will see you on the other side!
Tim Mendenhall
Friend
January 9, 2022
