So sorry to hear of the passing of Phoebe. She was a special lady and we always shared a hug at Prissy Polly´s BBQ restaurant in Kernersville. She was always so kind to me and showed love in her heart while we played bluegrass music. My condolences to her family and knowing that she will be truly missed. I am so sorry that I am just now learning of her passing. Rest In Peace Phoebe, your work here on earth is done and we will see you on the other side!

Tim Mendenhall Friend January 9, 2022