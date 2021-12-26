Smith, Phoebe Messick
August 11, 1938 - December 23, 2021
Mrs. Phoebe Messick Smith, 83, of Clemmons, NC passed away at home on Thursday, December 23, 2021. She was born on August 11, 1938, in Davie County, NC to the late Glenn and Willie Mae Messick. Phoebe loved to bake crispy oat cookies, pound cakes and pies and give to all her friends in the community. She was known as the Cookie Lady! Phoebe also loved listening to Bluegrass Music at The Farmington Community Center and at Bojangles. Phoebe owned a house cleaning business and had many clients, as well as friends that loved her from many states. She never met a stranger. Phoebe was preceded in death by her husband, Gray Smith, a sister, Patsy Phillips, and a brother Donnie Messick. She is survived by her daughter Lynn Finney (Tony) of South Carolina, two sons; Perry Laird of Mocksville, Terry Laird (Lisa) of Sparta, NC, two grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, two sisters; Jean Marler of East Bend, Joann Day of Virginia, and two brothers; Dickie Messick (Fran) of Winston-Salem, Bo Messick (Debbie) of East Bend. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel with Pastor LC Taylor officiating. The family will receive friends 6:00 - 8:00 PM on Monday, December 27, 2021, at Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
or Trellis Supportive Care. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel
108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 26, 2021.