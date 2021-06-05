Church, Phyllis Jean



May 28, 2021



Mrs. Phyllis Jean Church (79) passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and is survived by her son, Jerry (Tonya), Steve (Tina), and Joe Thacker; grandchildren (Madison, Mason, Trey, Ashley, Tyler, Kayla), siblings Barbara (Jimmy), Don (Jeanette), Jim, and Tom (Debbie). She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and loved by everyone who met her.



Please join us for a celebration of her life on Sunday, June 6th at 2pm at Liberty Baptist Church (1548 Old Hollow Rd).



In place of flowers, the family requests donations be made to AARF Animal Shelter.



Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem



2901 Lyndhurst Ave., Winston-Salem, NC



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.