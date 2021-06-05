Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Jean Church
FUNERAL HOME
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
2901 Lyndhurst Avenue
Winston-Salem, NC
Church, Phyllis Jean

May 28, 2021

Mrs. Phyllis Jean Church (79) passed away Friday, May 28, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry, and is survived by her son, Jerry (Tonya), Steve (Tina), and Joe Thacker; grandchildren (Madison, Mason, Trey, Ashley, Tyler, Kayla), siblings Barbara (Jimmy), Don (Jeanette), Jim, and Tom (Debbie). She was a member of Liberty Baptist Church and loved by everyone who met her.

Please join us for a celebration of her life on Sunday, June 6th at 2pm at Liberty Baptist Church (1548 Old Hollow Rd).

In place of flowers, the family requests donations be made to AARF Animal Shelter.

Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem

2901 Lyndhurst Ave., Winston-Salem, NC
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
6
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Liberty Baptist Church
1548 Old Hollow Road, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Steve ,Tina & Family May God comfort you in your time of healing .Glenda & JC
Glenda Carter
Other
June 5, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results