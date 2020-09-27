Szesze, Phyllis



June 21, 1929 - September 15, 2020



Phyllis Mae Szesze, 91, recently of Hagerstown, MD, passed away on September 15, 2020 at Doey's House Hospice. She was born on June 21, 1929 in Maple Heights, OH. She was the daughter of the late John W. and Florence M. Kerns. Phyllis and her late husband Joseph Paul Szesze lived in Oakwood Village and Kent, OH, before retiring to Winston-Salem, NC.



Phyllis was a prolific, versatile artist and instructor in media including gold and silversmithing, bird carving, doll making, quilting, pastels, watercolor, oil painting, and chocolate dipping to name a few. She was a nature enthusiast who loved gardening, birding, fishing and walks in the woods.



Phyllis was a gentle, loving and compassionate soul. Family was dear to her. She is survived by her son Michael and wife Pamela, daughter Susan and husband Scott, grandchildren Colin, Bryn, Flynn, Cleary, Timothy, Tammy, Jason, Shannon, nephews Kevin and Billy Kerns, and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her children Christine, David, Kenneth, and brothers Harlan, and Ralph.



It was Phyllis's wish to donate her body to the Maryland Anatomy Board for the advancement of medical education. The memorial will be private.

