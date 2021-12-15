So much to say....what an incredible human being. She was my instructor at ERAU, my boss as a student assistant at ERAU, and my room mate when she invited me into her home after she realized I was living in my car so I could make it through the semester. She came to my wedding in NY after I graduated. I am so thankful I met her. What an amazing person. God bless you Phyllis.

Ray Willis December 15, 2021