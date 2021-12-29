Menu
Polly Sue Bunn Atkins
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Atkins, Polly Sue Bunn

July 17, 1931 - December 27, 2021

Polly Sue Bunn Atkins, 90, of Plymouth Avenue, Winston-Salem, died at Baptist Hospital after a short period of declining health on December 27, 2021. She was born on July 17, 1931, in Emporia, Virginia, and was the daughter of Polly Futrelle Bunn and James Clifford Bunn, Sr. She was a graduate of Emporia High School and Meredith College where she earned her teaching degree. She taught for many years at St. Timothy's Episcopal School where she was loved by students and staff.

She was preceded in death by her parents and late husband George Weyland Atkins, Jr. She is survived by her children, Courtney Swanson (David) of Lenoir, NC and Jay Atkins (Anita) of Portland, Oregon. She is also survived by grandchildren, Margaret Swanson (Majd) of Raleigh and Cliff Swanson (Danielle) of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and brother, Jim Bunn of Ashland, VA. She is survived by many Virginia cousins, her wonderful neighbors, and her special friends, LaToya McCall of Winston and Peppy Hayes of Raleigh.

She was known affectionately as "Sue-Sue" by her grandchildren and Virginia relatives. She was fiercely independent and was the happiest when she spent time with her family and her Virginia cousins. She had a quick wit, sense of humor, and never met a stranger. When in better health she loved to travel with her daughter and grandchildren.

Arrangements will be a neighborhood outdoor gathering for friends and neighbors at her home on Plymouth Ave., on Friday, December 31, 2021, from 3:00-4:30 pm. A graveside service will be held in Emporia, VA, on January 1, 2022, at 4:00pm. Due to the rise in COVID the family requests to socially distance and wear a mask. Memorials can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:30p.m.
her home
411 Plymouth Ave., Winston-Salem, NC
Jan
1
Graveside service
4:00p.m.
Emporia, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We loved Mrs. Atkins so very much, she was like family to us. She will be missed in many ways. Heaven has a new Angel who will watch over us all.
Bret and Della Gitter
December 29, 2021
I took care of Sue's bond & stock affairs after Bunny & Marvel died & she moved into Bunny's house on Plymouth. My mother & father were extremely close to Bunny & Marvel. Bunny & Marvel felt like my 2nd parents .... I always enjoyed talking with Sue !!!! Sad to know she has gone. <><> Joe Helsabeck, Vero Beach, FL.
Joe Helsabeck
Family
December 29, 2021
