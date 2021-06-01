Richardson, Polly Ann Beauchamp
November 23, 1950 - May 30, 2021
King – Polly Ann Beauchamp Richardson has gone to see all of her beloved pets. She was a strong woman with a loving heart.
Her husband, Michael Gray Richardson, was one lucky man. Her father was Robert Beauchamp, and she dearly loved her daddy. Polly was so proud of her grandchildren, Josh and Luke Richardson.
Polly will be missed by many people.
Memorial donations may be made to the AARF, Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation: 311 Harvey St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Polly Ann Beauchamp Richardson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com
Slate Funeral Home
132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 1, 2021.