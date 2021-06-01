Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Polly Ann Beauchamp Richardson
1950 - 2021
BORN
1950
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC
Richardson, Polly Ann Beauchamp

November 23, 1950 - May 30, 2021

King – Polly Ann Beauchamp Richardson has gone to see all of her beloved pets. She was a strong woman with a loving heart.

Her husband, Michael Gray Richardson, was one lucky man. Her father was Robert Beauchamp, and she dearly loved her daddy. Polly was so proud of her grandchildren, Josh and Luke Richardson.

Polly will be missed by many people.

Memorial donations may be made to the AARF, Animal Adoption and Rescue Foundation: 311 Harvey St., Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Polly Ann Beauchamp Richardson. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.

Slate Funeral Home

132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Jun. 1, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Slate Funeral Home Inc - King
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Slate Funeral Home Inc - King.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Polly was well thought of in this community. Her caring and warm heart meant so much to everyone. She was such a blessing to all!
Kim Hicks
June 9, 2021
I remember Polly from McLean Trucking. She was a sweet and happy lady. My sympathy
Brona Vest
Work
June 2, 2021
I worked at McLean Truckinh with Polly. What a sweet lady.
Brona Vest
Work
June 2, 2021
My sincere condolences to the Family. I fondly remember working with Polly at McLean Trucking Company.
Ruby Griffin
Work
June 1, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results