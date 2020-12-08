Smith, Porter
September 19, 1926 - December 6, 2020
Mr. Porter Harold Smith, 94, of Mount Airy passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Smith was born in Surry County, North Carolina on September 19, 1926, to the late Granville Harold and Blanche Mayes Smith. Porter served our grateful nation in the United States Army during World War II. He retired from Southern Screw Company in Statesville, North Carolina after many years of service. Porter was a loving husband, father, brother, and friend; that will be deeply missed. Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 37 years, Celatha Collins Smith of the home; three step-daughters and sons-in-law, Pat and John Largen of Mount Airy, Bonita and Mike Harrison of Mount Airy, Lisa and Ben Brooks of Dobson; step-son and daughter-in-law, Charles J. Newman and Peggy of Mount Airy; eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Sam Smith and Mildred of King, Clyde David Smith and Norma of Mount Airy; two special nieces and three special nephews; and special care givers, Katie Brooks and Mayra Roman. In addition to his parents, Mr. Smith was preceded in death by a sister, Carrie Golden. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Ladonia Baptist Church at 2:00 PM with burial to following the church cemetery. Rev. Tony Holder will be conducting the service. Mr. Smith will lie-in-state in at Ladonia Baptist Church from 1:00 PM until time of the service. Given the current health concerns, everyone is asked to please wear masks and practice social distancing. Flowers will be accepted or donations to Gideon's International, PO Box 97251, Washington, D.C., 20090 or Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, North Carolina, 27030. Moody Funeral Services of Mount Airy is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 8, 2020.