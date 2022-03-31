Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Preston Gray Griggs
1984 - 2022
BORN
1984
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
3315 Silas Creek Parkway
Winston-Salem, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 1 2022
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Griggs, Preston Gray

November 28, 1984 - March 27, 2022

Our sweet son, Preston Gray Griggs, 37 of Kernersville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born November 28, 1984, in Winston-Salem, NC. He was the oldest son of Lonnie Gray Griggs (Statesville) and Judy Osborne Lupo (Rural Hall). He is survived by his adorable son, Daxon Gray Griggs, age 2, and his fiancé', Nichole Denise Alvino. Preston has four brothers, Garrett Griggs (Sharon), Cody Griggs (Emily), Jared Griggs and Troy Griggs (Statesville). Our son felt he was so blessed to have finally met the love of his life and had his long-wished-for child. He was the happiest he had ever been in his entire life. He will be so missed! We thank the Lord for allowing the best of Preston to live on in his son, Daxon. A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Pastor Mark Simmons officiating, followed by interment at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.

Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel

3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Apr
1
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home - Winston-Salem.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.