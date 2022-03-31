Griggs, Preston Gray
November 28, 1984 - March 27, 2022
Our sweet son, Preston Gray Griggs, 37 of Kernersville, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, March 27, 2022. He was born November 28, 1984, in Winston-Salem, NC. He was the oldest son of Lonnie Gray Griggs (Statesville) and Judy Osborne Lupo (Rural Hall). He is survived by his adorable son, Daxon Gray Griggs, age 2, and his fiancé', Nichole Denise Alvino. Preston has four brothers, Garrett Griggs (Sharon), Cody Griggs (Emily), Jared Griggs and Troy Griggs (Statesville). Our son felt he was so blessed to have finally met the love of his life and had his long-wished-for child. He was the happiest he had ever been in his entire life. He will be so missed! We thank the Lord for allowing the best of Preston to live on in his son, Daxon. A celebration of his life will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, April 1, 2022, at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with Pastor Mark Simmons officiating, followed by interment at Parklawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com
.
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 31, 2022.