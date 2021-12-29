My sincerest condolences to the entire Bailey family on the loss of Aunt Priscilla. Though we´re distant, you all still hold a special place in my heart and I am praying for your peace and comfort during this difficult time. Heaven has gained another angel; to be absent in the body is to be present with the Lord. May we rejoice and be glad, for that is the ultimate victory! Love you all!

Jasmine Gallimore McEachin December 30, 2021