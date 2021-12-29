Winston-Salem - Memorial services for Ms. Priscilla Bailey will be held Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 12pm from Douthit. There will be no public viewing. Arrangements are in the care of Douthit Funeral Services.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 29, 2021.
I will remember Priscilla for the wonderful fun times we shared as teenagers and young adults. Many times we spent playing cards...I seldom won a game. Priscilla had a beautiful smile and such a big heart. I am honored she allowed me to name her first born daughter, Carla. Rest in heaven,my friend
Blondie Butler Glenn
Friend
December 30, 2021
My sincerest condolences to the entire Bailey family on the loss of Aunt Priscilla. Though we´re distant, you all still hold a special place in my heart and I am praying for your peace and comfort during this difficult time. Heaven has gained another angel; to be absent in the body is to be present with the Lord. May we rejoice and be glad, for that is the ultimate victory! Love you all!
Jasmine Gallimore McEachin
December 30, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Gloria Jean Gallimore
Family
December 30, 2021
God bless, praying for the whole family , for piece and comfort
John Cranford
December 29, 2021
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.