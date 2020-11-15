Ender, Priscilla (Penny)
February 10, 1939 - November 6, 2020
Priscilla "Penny" Wallace Ender, 81, passed away November 6, 2020 from pancreatic cancer at Trellis Supportive Care (Hospice) in Winston-Salem, NC. Penny endured many recurrences of cancer and rounds of chemotherapy, yet she always chose to be strong and hopeful. She enjoyed life, lived it to the fullest, and was a cheerful, energetic, and positive person. Penny was born in Minneapolis, MN on February 10,1939. Throughout her life, she felt called by God to help others and be a smiling ray of light to those she met. In 1961, she graduated with a degree in Sociology from Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. While at Mac, she was a Scot Lassie cheerleader and a Highland Dancer for the Scottish Pipe Band. After graduation, she married and moved to Winston-Salem, NC. She worked as a probation officer for the Forsyth County DSS, twenty-four years as a Social Worker at Forsyth Memorial Hospital, and twelve years for Hospice Palliative Care Center. As a volunteer, she was a Band Aid for the WFU Marching Band for sixteen years, helped in the Salemtowne gift shop, and provided Hospice respite care for families. She enjoyed spending time with her family, traveling, canoeing, decorating, reading the newspaper, painting her house, and working in her yard. Penny was preceded in death by her parents, Stella and Glen Wallace. She is survived by her brother, Douglas Wallace and extended family in MN and CA, first husband Roger Ender; daughter Dana Ender, and granddaughters Claire Persons, Kaylee and Emma Morgan. Her family wishes to thank all the wonderful people who blessed Penny's life: her amazing circle of friends from Macalester College, the congregation of Wake Forest Baptist Church where she attended for over forty years, colleagues and families she worked with at DSS, FMH and Hospice, the RAPPER'S Book Club, neighbors, many friends and family members! Thank you to all the doctors, nurses and staff who provided care and comfort for Penny over the years. Due to limitations for public gatherings at this time, a private outdoor memorial service will be held on November 22, 2020 at WFU Wait Chapel. After November 24, 2020, we invite you to view Penny's service online at wakeforestbaptist.org
. Online condolences and special memories may be placed at Neptunesociety.com
. Memorials may also be made to Trellis Supportive Care of W-S or Wake Forest Baptist Church.
.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.