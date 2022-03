Young



Winston-Salem - Mr. Quantaya Young, 23, passed away Mar. 12, 2022. Viewing will be 1pm-5pm Mon., Mar. 21, 2022 at Russell Funeral Home. Funeral will be 12pm Tues. Mar. 22, 2022 at Praise Assembly with family visitation at 11:30am (RUSSELL).



Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 21, 2022.