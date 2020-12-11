Kelly, Queen
Queen "G.G." Victoria Gwyn Kelly was born on April 5, 1937 in Winston-Salem, NC to Burt and Margaret Carruthers. She departed her wonderful life unexpectedly on Sunday morning, December 6, 2020 to move to her new address to join her late husband Hubert at 1377 Heaven Way Blvd. "G.G.", as she was affectionately called, was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a member of Union Baptist Church for many years. She was a member of Beauty of the West #36. She will surely be missed by family and friends. You could always bring your kids to "G.G." for her to watch, and she gave the kids love all the time. Queen was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert, Sr.; two sisters, Barbara White, Mattie Hatten; two brothers, George Gwyn and James Johnson. Queen's memories will be cherished by her six children: Vivian (Iverson) Surratt, Sr., Hubert (Leslie) Kelly, Jr. of Suitland, MD, James, Terry, Kenneth, Sr., LaSandra "San" Kelly; grandchildren raised in the home: Kennard Hatchett, Ivercina Surratt, Iverson Surratt, Jr., LaVonda Kelly, Kenneth Kelly, Jr., Miracle Wall, Toni Kelly, JaHaun Hobson, Kelly Click; many grands and great-grands; brother, Thomas (Babe) Gwyn; sisters: Alberta Foy, Gardine Jackie Gwyn, Marie (John Henry) Thomas of Brooklyn, NY; sister-in-law, Ruby Norwood of Winston-Salem, NC; brother-in-law, Hampton (Sylvia) Kelly of Swainsboro, GA; and a devoted son-in-law, Bryant McNair. Graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be today from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Roberts Funeral Service, Winston-Salem is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.robertsfuneral.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.