I love you grandma and miss you so much! If I knew Saturday would be my last time seeing you beautiful face and talking to you, I would had stayed longer. Kelly is hurting and so am I. I want to thank you for everything. I was just thinking when is use to be me you and grandpa in the house. We had so much fun. Tell my Favorite guy I love him and miss him as well! Love always boo-boo aka Vonda K

Lavonda Kelly December 17, 2020