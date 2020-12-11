Menu
Queen Kelly
Kelly, Queen

Queen "G.G." Victoria Gwyn Kelly was born on April 5, 1937 in Winston-Salem, NC to Burt and Margaret Carruthers. She departed her wonderful life unexpectedly on Sunday morning, December 6, 2020 to move to her new address to join her late husband Hubert at 1377 Heaven Way Blvd. "G.G.", as she was affectionately called, was a wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and aunt. She was a member of Union Baptist Church for many years. She was a member of Beauty of the West #36. She will surely be missed by family and friends. You could always bring your kids to "G.G." for her to watch, and she gave the kids love all the time. Queen was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert, Sr.; two sisters, Barbara White, Mattie Hatten; two brothers, George Gwyn and James Johnson. Queen's memories will be cherished by her six children: Vivian (Iverson) Surratt, Sr., Hubert (Leslie) Kelly, Jr. of Suitland, MD, James, Terry, Kenneth, Sr., LaSandra "San" Kelly; grandchildren raised in the home: Kennard Hatchett, Ivercina Surratt, Iverson Surratt, Jr., LaVonda Kelly, Kenneth Kelly, Jr., Miracle Wall, Toni Kelly, JaHaun Hobson, Kelly Click; many grands and great-grands; brother, Thomas (Babe) Gwyn; sisters: Alberta Foy, Gardine Jackie Gwyn, Marie (John Henry) Thomas of Brooklyn, NY; sister-in-law, Ruby Norwood of Winston-Salem, NC; brother-in-law, Hampton (Sylvia) Kelly of Swainsboro, GA; and a devoted son-in-law, Bryant McNair. Graveside service will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens. Public viewing will be today from 1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Roberts Funeral Service, Winston-Salem is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.robertsfuneral.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Oaklawn Memorial Gardens.
NC
Lavonda Kelly
December 17, 2020
Lavonda Kelly
December 17, 2020
Lavonda Kelly
December 17, 2020
I love you grandma and miss you so much! If I knew Saturday would be my last time seeing you beautiful face and talking to you, I would had stayed longer. Kelly is hurting and so am I. I want to thank you for everything. I was just thinking when is use to be me you and grandpa in the house. We had so much fun. Tell my Favorite guy I love him and miss him as well! Love always boo-boo aka Vonda K
Lavonda Kelly
December 17, 2020
I´´m going to miss you Vic. We´ve raised our children , helped raise our grands and great grands . We´ll all meet at that great reunion ! Enjoy reuniting with Hubert and Norwood
Ruby Norwood
December 15, 2020
When I count my blessings, I have always counted you twice Aunt Vic I will always remember you and your quiet and bold spirit (like mine) !! I will miss you but I know you´re with the love of your life Until we have our big reunion ....keep dancing & singing
Cynthia Norwood Skinner
December 15, 2020
I will have your family in my
Peggy Wardlow Hawkins
December 14, 2020
To a loving auntie that was always full of life and had so much love to give. You had one of the biggest heart and didn´t mind sharing it with everyone. One thing I admired about you was you was always straightforward and didn´t bite your tongue about anything I guess you got that from your Mother Margret. RIP Auntie Victoria.
Lisa White-Lamont
December 14, 2020
My Sincerest Condolences to the Family of Queen. I would talk to Queen some times and the lasted was three weeks ago. I will her kindness and gentle voice. We never met but she would always send Christmas cards to my Grandmother and then to me after Grandmother passed. I pray your strength in God. Queen was Good People.
Barbara Kelly
December 12, 2020
