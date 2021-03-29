Menu
R.G. Pendergrass Sr.
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
2951 Reynolda Rd.
Winston-Salem, NC
Pendergrass, Sr., R.G.

August 20, 1939 - March 26, 2021

R. G. Pendergrass, Sr., of Pfafftown, NC, passed away March 26, 2021. He was born on August 20, 1939 to George Pendergrass and Flo Walker Pendergrass, in Iredell County, NC. R.G. graduated from Yadkinville High School in 1958 and entered Greer Shop training in Chicago, IL, graduating with a degree in Diesel Mechanics in 1959. After graduating from Greer, R.G. joined the US Army Reserve on June 27, 1959. He married Carole Hoots Pendergrass on July 12, 1959. After his military training he began working at Carolina Garage and later joined Winston-Salem Fire Department in maintenance, and retired in 1992.

After retiring, he and his wife Carole traveled, spending winters in Florida Keys and summers at Atlantic Beach, NC with is family and four grandsons. He enjoyed fishing, boating, swimming at Cape Lookout with his family, watching his boys play sports and traveling with them to state playoffs. These are his precious memories. R. G. was a Godly man, full of life, and who took pleasure in pulling pranks of those he loved. All though his family and friends are comforted by the assurance he is in heaven his earthly presence will surely by missed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, a daughter, and 5 nephews. He is survived by his wife Carole, of 61 years; a daughter, Tammy McConnell (Dave), of Advance, NC; a son, R.G. "Sonny" Pendergrass, Jr. (Gina); a brother, Jack Pendergrass (Carol), of Clemmons, NC; a sister Jo Anwee Votel-McFarlane, of FL; 4 grandsons, David McConnell, Matthew McConnell, Brayden Laster, and Riley Pendergrass; and several nieces and nephews.

A military graveside service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Forsyth Memorial Park on Yadkinville Rd. in Winston-Salem, NC. Memorials can be made to Robinhood Rd. Baptist Church, 5422 Robinhood Rd., Winston-Salem, NC. Condolences can be sent online at www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

2951 Reynolda Rd.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Forsyth Memorial Park
Yadkinville Rd., Winston-Salem, NC
Salem Funerals & Cremations - Reynolda Rd.
We are saddened to hear about the loss of R.G. He was such a good man and will be waiting for you all on the other side. I pray for your peace and healing from your pain.
Glenda Richardson Currin
March 30, 2021
