My mother lives in Heaven now. I miss her earthly presence, body and spirit. She was a Proverbs 31 woman like no other. She was tough but fair. She was a true missionary working on the battlefield of the Lord. She gave unselfishly and loved unconditionally her three children. She was my mother and in my eye, I was her favorite. In fact, we all were her favorite in our own special way. I love you, Mother! I am heartbroken and sad, but you´re the angel who got her wings. Fly high, Mother! See you on the other shore, when we shall behold the lamb of God! Love you more!

Michelle Beal Brown March 28, 2021