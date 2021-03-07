Beal, Mother Rachel White
November 30, 1948 - March 1, 2021
On Monday, March 1, 2021, at the age of 72, the only wise God and Saviour Jesus Christ, transitioned from earthly body to heavenly presence, the beautiful person and soul of Mrs. Rachel White Beal. Mother Beal or Mrs. Rachel, as she was affectionately called, was First Lady and Missionary of Greater St Luke Apostolic Church in Winston Salem, North Carolina since it was founded in November 2002 and served faithfully until she departed this life. She was born on November 30, 1948 in Brooklyn, NY to the late Bertha and Johnnie Lee Barksdale. She grew up in the Happy Hill Gardens community and was educated in the WS/FC School System, graduating from Atkins High School in 1967. Mrs. Rachel was married to the love of her life, Bishop Sylvester E. Beal, Jr. for 52 years, having recently celebrated their beautiful union, February 19, 2021. She retired from Wachovia Bank in December 2008 after serving faithfully in many capacities for 34 years. Her gifted hands and keen financial mind led her to a final role in the Escheats department where she worked alongside an amazing team.
Mrs. Rachel was the second eldest daughter of the late Elder Bertha and Deacon Johnnie Lee Barksdale and one brother, Jerry Lee Hairston, who all preceded her in death.
Mother Rachel Beal leaves to cherish her memories a legacy that will live on through her loving husband, Bishop S. E. Beal Jr., one son, Mr. Frederick Beal, and two daughters, Evangelist Michelle (Ronald, Jr.) Brown and Psalmist Shannon (Richard) Hamilton; four grandsons, Lyndon Beal, Frederick Beal, Jr., Anthony Polk and Evan Hamilton; and one granddaughter, Lauriel Hamilton; four great-grandchildren, Lyndon Jr, L'Kya, Zamari and James; four sisters, Pastor Loretta Bailey (Port St. Lucie, FL), Elder Johnnie Mae Barksdale, Sister Teresa Clowney, and Elder Tonie (Mike) Lanphere (Anniston, AL), a host of nieces, nephews a cousins who were all dear to her. Spiritual mothers and fathers, brothers and sisters as well as sons and daughters will remember her warm nature, her love of the Lord, her instructional talks and most of all her unrelenting love for her church and church family. In her words, "Ain't nobody like Greater St Luke!" Her family will remember her as family matriarch, the one who held tightly the purse strings who "always kept a nickel and dime" and most importantly, the "glue" that held her family together tightly with love and robust laughter.
Missionary Beal faithfully served in the body of Christ in many capacities. For the past 18 years she served as first lady of Greater St. Luke Church, founded by her husband. For more than 30 years, she served as missionary, financial secretary, and general church secretary at Apostolic Church of Christ where the late Chief Apostle, Bishop Johnny Draft and wife, Pastor Lillie Bell Draft were her pastors and spiritual parentage. At "The Luke," she was relentless in her duties as missionary, financial secretary, general instructor, Sunday School President, van driver, praise leader, greeter, usher, and the best baker this side of Heaven.
A visitation with family will occur Monday, March 8, 2021, at 12noon with the Homegoing and Celebration of Life at 1:00 PM at Greater St. Luke Apostolic Church, 4051 Old Lexington Road with Officiant, Overseer Jerome Temoney and Eulogist, Bishop Dr. Tony O. Carter of the Triumphant Pentecostal Church (Apostolic). Interment will follow in Piedmont Memorial Gardens, 3663 Piedmont Memorial Dr., Winston Salem, NC. Online condolences can be made at www.russellfuneralservice.com
(RUSSELL).
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Mar. 7, 2021.