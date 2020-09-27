Hunter, Rachel Jordan
July 11, 1927 - September 17, 2020
Rachel Jordan Hunter died peacefully, aged 93, at Clemmons Village 2 on 17th September 2020. She is survived by a daughter Jenny Byrd and her grandchildren Elizabeth and Charlotte Byrd. Her husband Dallas predeceased her as did their daughter, Faye Hunter. Rachel spent the last 7 years of her life, loved, and well cared for by staff at Clemmons village.
Rachel was born in Sumter, South Carolina, raised in Pfafftown, North Carolina and lived for most of her life in the Winston Salem area. She worked as a medical receptionist and secretary and also sang popular music and standards in a piano duo. Rachel loved entertaining and making astrological charts for friends and family.
She is remembered and loved by her family for her sense of fun, witty humor, and the inclusive and gregarious spirit with which she lived life.
Unfortunately, due to current circumstances a memorial service will not be possible at this time. Memorial donations can be made by visiting the website for Trees for a Change in Santa Rosa, CA. Condolences may be sent www.salemfh.com
