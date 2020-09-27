Menu
Search
Menu
Winston-Salem Journal
Winston-Salem Journal HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rachel Jordan Hunter
1927 - 2020
BORN
1927
DIED
2020
Hunter, Rachel Jordan

July 11, 1927 - September 17, 2020

Rachel Jordan Hunter died peacefully, aged 93, at Clemmons Village 2 on 17th September 2020. She is survived by a daughter Jenny Byrd and her grandchildren Elizabeth and Charlotte Byrd. Her husband Dallas predeceased her as did their daughter, Faye Hunter. Rachel spent the last 7 years of her life, loved, and well cared for by staff at Clemmons village.

Rachel was born in Sumter, South Carolina, raised in Pfafftown, North Carolina and lived for most of her life in the Winston Salem area. She worked as a medical receptionist and secretary and also sang popular music and standards in a piano duo. Rachel loved entertaining and making astrological charts for friends and family.

She is remembered and loved by her family for her sense of fun, witty humor, and the inclusive and gregarious spirit with which she lived life.

Unfortunately, due to current circumstances a memorial service will not be possible at this time. Memorial donations can be made by visiting the website for Trees for a Change in Santa Rosa, CA. Condolences may be sent www.salemfh.com.

Salem Funeral & Cremation Services

2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.