Hedgecock, Sr., Ralph Edward
October 25, 1924 - September 23, 2020
Ralph Edward Hedgecock, Sr., 95, passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020 at his home. He was born on October 25, 1924 in Forsyth County, North Carolina to Ira Clay and Lavada Welch Hedgecock. After graduating Sedge Garden High School, he joined the United States Army at age 19. He served his country as one of the many soldiers of the Greatest Generation in World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. After returning from the war, he worked for R J Reynolds Tobacco Company in Winston-Salem for 33 years before he retired as a supervisor in the re-drying department at the Brook Cove plant.
Ralph valued his family and was a loving husband. He married Bertie Lou Holder in 1948 and they were blessed with two children. Bertie passed away in 1975. Ralph then met another lovely lady, Ruth Wise Ashby, and they married in 1977, adding more extended family to his life. Family was always the center of his life and he was happiest during shared meals and family celebrations. He and his siblings were blessed with a special bond that lasted for over 90 years.
Ralph and Bertie were charter members of Union Cross Baptist Church. A longtime member, he loved serving his church, whether it was in a leadership position or in a supporting role. Serving as a deacon, he continued his service and stewardship with his wife, Ruth. He was a man of character whose word was his bond.
Preceding him in death were his parents; first wife, Bertie Holder Hedgecock; his brother, Ivey Clay Hedgecock (wife Dorothy McGee Hedgecock); his niece, Karen Lynn McNamara; and nephew-in-law, Walter E. (Wally) Simmons, Jr. Surviving him are his wife of 43 years, Ruth Wise Hedgecock; his son, Ralph Edward (Ed) Hedgecock, Jr. (wife Susan); his daughter, Susan Hedgecock Frost (husband Michael); his grandchildren: John Michael Hedgecock, Matthew Edward Hedgecock (wife Stephanie), Andrew Christian Hedgecock (wife Caroline); his sister, Virginia McNamara (husband Archie); his nephew, Kenneth Hedgecock (wife Diane); niece, Dee M. Simmons; great-nephews, Bryan Hedgecock (wife Stephanie) and John Paul Simmons.
Ralph enjoyed playing softball, watching sports, being outdoors, mowing his lawn, growing his garden, and enjoying his tractor. He was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend. He will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Memories would be appreciated and may be shared online at www.hayworthmiller.com
or by sending cards.
Funeral services for close family and friends will be at Union Cross Baptist Church on Sunday, September 27 at 2:00 P.M. with Rev. Steve Ayers officiating. The family requests that face masks and social distancing rules be followed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, NC 27284.