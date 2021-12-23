Sunrise December 10, 1948 - Sunset December 18, 2021
Our family is saddened to announce the passing of Ralph Rass Evans II. He is survived by his spouse, Halle Evans; brother Donald Evans (Martha Evans), children Rannetta Evans, and son Rass Evans III, grandchildren Kaalon, Makayla, Janae, Kayleigh, Zariyah, foster children, Manessa and Charlestine, niece Nequae Evans, and grand nephews Malik and Chris Jr.
Ralph was preceeded in death by his mother, O.C. Evans.
A graduate of Atkins High school class of 1969 and a veteran of the Army, Ralph was a long time bus driver for Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools and later on Durham County Schools.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Ellis D. Jones & Sons Funeral Directors, 419 Dowd St, Durham, NC 27701.
The homegoing will take place Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Barbee's Chapel Harvest Word, 5916 Barbee Chapel Rd., Chapel Hill, NC.
Interment will be in Salisbury National Cemetery.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Dec. 23, 2021.
The Henderson Family offers sincere sympathy to Pastor Evans and family in the loss of Mr. Ralph. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this time of sadness.
Betty B Henderson
January 4, 2022
Prayers for the family now and all the days to follow.
Sherman Evans
December 23, 2021
Ranetta and Rass, So sorry to hear of the passing of your Father. My condolences and my prayers for you and your family. I pray that the wonderful memories that you have of the past with your father will bring you joy, peace and strength. May God comfort you during this difficult time.