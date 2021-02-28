Menu
Ralph H. Flynn
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road
Kernersville, NC
Flynn, Ralph H.

October 8, 1936 - February 26, 2021

Kernersville – Mr. Ralph H. Flynn, 84, passed away February 26, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. Ralph was born October 8, 1936 in Tennessee to the late Edith Shelley Flynn and Marvin Flynn. He served his country proudly in the Army, worked as a supervisor for 32 years with Duke Energy, after retiring, Ralph dedicated his time volunteering in small jobs in the community. He loved working as his hobby, and loved to spend time with his grandson, Mason, "his little shadow." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Bailey, a sister, Stella Grant, and a brother, Kenneth Flynn. Surviving are; his loving wife, Bobbie Fairchild Flynn of 62 years, a daughter, Rhonda Marshall, one grandson Mason Marshall (Jillian), one Great-Granddaughter, Scarlett Marshall, one sister, Mary Fairchild (Leonard), two brothers, Carl Flynn (Olliebelle), and Herman Flynn, and many special nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating. Due to Covid Restrictions, there will be no formal visitation. Mr. Flynn will be available for viewing from 2:00 – 4:00 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family would like everyone to donate to Glenn View Baptist Church 4275 Glenn Hi Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to American Heart Associate at www.heart.org in Ralph's honor. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Hayworth-Miller Funeral Homes Kernersville Chapel
3950 Macy Grove Road, Kernersville, NC
Mar
3
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Eastlawn Gardens
NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sympathy, love and prayers Bobbie & Rhonda.
Jo Willard Ridgill
March 1, 2021
My prayers and thoughts go out to your family at this time. Just remember that god is with you and will carry you through. Ann Pope
Ann Pope
March 1, 2021
Dear Bobbie, We go all the way back to Old Greensboro Road & City View(1960) when I was about 4 years old and I met Ralph & you. We have shared many good times. Ralph was one of my favorites and I enjoyed his support & friendship. Be assured of my prayers & Jesus promise that we will see Ralph again. Blessings and prayers.
Dennis Collins
February 28, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ralph's passing. My condolences go out to the family.
Shirley Ramsey
February 28, 2021
So saddened to hear of Ralph's passing. Love this dear family. Love to you all. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Marie BARLOW-WEST
February 28, 2021
