Flynn, Ralph H.
October 8, 1936 - February 26, 2021
Kernersville – Mr. Ralph H. Flynn, 84, passed away February 26, 2021 at Forsyth Medical Center. Ralph was born October 8, 1936 in Tennessee to the late Edith Shelley Flynn and Marvin Flynn. He served his country proudly in the Army, worked as a supervisor for 32 years with Duke Energy, after retiring, Ralph dedicated his time volunteering in small jobs in the community. He loved working as his hobby, and loved to spend time with his grandson, Mason, "his little shadow." In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Renee Bailey, a sister, Stella Grant, and a brother, Kenneth Flynn. Surviving are; his loving wife, Bobbie Fairchild Flynn of 62 years, a daughter, Rhonda Marshall, one grandson Mason Marshall (Jillian), one Great-Granddaughter, Scarlett Marshall, one sister, Mary Fairchild (Leonard), two brothers, Carl Flynn (Olliebelle), and Herman Flynn, and many special nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory with Rev. Coley Rimmer officiating. Due to Covid Restrictions, there will be no formal visitation. Mr. Flynn will be available for viewing from 2:00 – 4:00 PM Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family would like everyone to donate to Glenn View Baptist Church 4275 Glenn Hi Rd, Winston-Salem, NC 27107 or to American Heart Associate at www.heart.org
in Ralph's honor. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com
Published by Winston-Salem Journal on Feb. 28, 2021.